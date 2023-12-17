Government promises to separate 88 more articles from the increase in the minimum wage: what are they? | News today

#Government #promises #separate #articles #increase #minimum #wage #News #today

On Friday, the first deadline to agree on the increase in the minimum wage for 2024 expired without an agreement being reached. This week the unions presented a proposal for an increase (18%), which was not answered by the employers. The latter, although they have not established an official position, in other spaces have said that the increase should be as close as possible to the value of the inflation projected for 2023. According to the Bank of the Republic, the CPI will close the year between 9.4 % and 9.8%.

The second and last term will end on December 30, if by that date there is still no agreement, the Government will set the increase by decree. The Ministry of Labor said Friday that it will continue to “advance bilateral meetings with the parties, that is, with employers and workers to achieve the best possible agreement.”

In Colombia, the bulk of workers do not depend on the minimum wage. According to DANE figures, from January to October 2023, only 11.3% of employed people generated this income, about 2.51 million people. The reality is that in the country the majority of workers, 47.1% (which is more than 10.4 million employed) earn less than one minimum wage per month, while 39.6% (8.8 million) earns more than one minimum wage. The remaining 2.1% do not report.

However, other variables that affect the entire population are tied to the minimum. At the negotiation table, the Government promised to advance in the “study and materialization of proposals that allow the purchasing power of wages to be protected.” So far, the main measure, precisely, is to deindex 88 products and services from the minimum wage to complete 204 articles (taking into account that 116 have already been detached).

Basically, there is a series of amounts that rise each year by the same percentage as the minimum wage; To prevent these increases from driving inflation, the increase of 204 items will now be tied to the Tax Value Unit (UVT, which increases each year based on inflation).

The list includes food (such as milk, meat and derivatives), registration and registration fees, EPS moderation fees, intermunicipal transportation, medical insurance, veterinary services and procedures.

Of the 204 articles that in total would be deindexed from the increase in the minimum wage in 2024, 42 belong to the transportation sector, 22 have to do with labor and pension, 22 with finances and 19 with justice. Of the total goods and services, Mintrabajo estimates, 50 can affect inflation.

