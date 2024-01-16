Government spent more than USD 3.5 billion on fuel subsidies in 2023

The Angolan executive spent more than US$3.5 billion on fuel subsidies in 2023.

The information was provided by the Secretary of State for Petroleum, José Alexandre Barroso, in the debate on the proposed Law to Combat Smuggling of Petroleum Products.

The deputies to the National Assembly, who defend the reformulation of the legal document, reaffirm that the informal sale of fuel in the country is “worrying”.

The Angolan government is studying the best way to remove the subsidy it makes to the price of various products and services, as a way of keeping the country’s economy sustainable.

The announcement was made this week, in Luanda, by the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano, when speaking at the first edition of 2024 of CaféCipra, a monthly meeting between the government and journalists.