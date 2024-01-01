Government starts charging tax on aluminum packaging today – Executive Digest

#Government #starts #charging #tax #aluminum #packaging #today #Executive #Digest

After two postponements, the Government once again postponed the entry into force of the payment of a tax of 30 cents on single-use aluminum packaging for meals, but the measure comes into force today, according to an order published in Diário da República.

Initially scheduled for January 1, 2023, the start of the collection of this tax on aluminum or multi-material packaging with aluminum in ready-to-eat meals was postponed from December 31, 2022 to September 1. The date of entry into force was revised again, moving to January 1, 2024, in view of the difficulties reported by economic operators.

“Taking into account the constraints expressed by various economic agents, as well as the need to extend the scope of application of this ordinance to other materials, (…) it is considered essential to ensure, immediately, the extension of the production of effects for the application of the contribution on single-use packaging made of aluminum or multimaterial with aluminum”, reads the ordinance.

The 30-cent fee has, however, been applied since July 2022 to single-use plastic packaging for ready-to-eat meals. At the origin of this measure is, according to the ordinance, “the need to deepen the transition path to a circular economy, promoting a sustained reduction in the consumption of single-use packaging and the consequent reduction in the volume of waste generated”.