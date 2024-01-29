Government structure may undergo further changes

A few days after the government changed its structure, with the extinction of the Ministry of Economy and Planning, and the emergence of the Ministry of Planning, in a Presidential Decree, the Secretary of the President of the Republic for State reform, Pedro Fiete, admitted this Wednesday, 24th, the possibility of more changes being made in the coming days.

Pedro Fiete began by explaining that the overlapping of tasks between different ministerial departments was the basis of the most recent change in the structure of the central government.

“This change is part of the State reform framework and the objective of this specific change is related to the need to create a new dynamic in government action, ensure greater efficiency in the provision of public services, and more than that, eliminate some overlap that previously existed between ministerial departments”, he explained, adding that these changes are only in the sectors that serve the macroeconomy.

With the change made at the time, according to the Secretary of the President of the Republic for State Reform, “the Ministry of Planning, which appears to replace the Ministry of Economy and Planning, starts to take over and give greater focus to issues relating to the political issues of the domain of national development”.

Pedro Fiete also explained that matters linked to the economic sector will now, with this new composition, be under the control of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

“With regard to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, it is known that it assumes, from the outset, the economic function, thus eliminating some overlap that existed until then on some initiatives that in the previous framework were carried out by the extinct Ministry of Economy and Planning and, in this area, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce will take on actions related to supporting national business and Prodesi”, he explained.

However, he admitted the possibility of another change being made to the structure of the Government in the near future, depending on political dynamics and needs.

“As you know, changes can arise at any time depending on the dynamics of national development and the dynamics of governance itself”, he concluded, when asked