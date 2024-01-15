Government studies withdrawal of subsidy from the price of services and various products –

The Angolan government is studying the best way to remove the subsidy it makes to the price of various products and services, as a way of keeping the country’s economy sustainable.

The announcement was made this Wednesday, 10th, in Luanda, by the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano, when speaking at the first edition of 2024 of CaféCipra, a monthly meeting between the government and journalists.

In the list of goods and services from which subsidies will be withdrawn, fuel is highlighted. However, José Massano draws attention to the fact that the claim is not limited to just these products, as it also covers sectors such as transport, electricity and water.

“We still have a scenario of great concern, but we are not limited to just gasoline and diesel, because we have issues such as transport, electricity and water. Therefore, we are still organizing and in due course we will make possible corrections and share them with everyone,” he stated.

Remember that so far, only gasoline and diesel have seen the subsidy withdrawn. The last time the government gradually removed fuel subsidies was in June 2023 and only covered gasoline, raising the price per liter from 160 to 300 kwanzas.

However, the price does not cover taxis and motorcycle taxis, as well as the agriculture, fishing and industrial sectors, considered to be productive.

