GOVERNMENT TEAM – State secretariats in support

The President of the Republic announces the establishment of nine state secretariats.

Nine secretaries of state will be put in place to deal with specific areas and social emergencies. Mainly attached to the Presidency of the Republic, they will be added to the twenty-seven ministries presented yesterday.

Backups. This is the role that the nine state secretariats which will soon be put in place will play, according to the explanations of Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic.

In his speech, on the occasion of the presentation of the new government, yesterday, at the State Palace of Iavoloha, the President declared, “I and the Prime Minister, have decided to reduce the number of ministerial departments and increase the number of state secretariats. The reason, he adds, is “for greater efficiency and faster development.” At first glance, a pragmatic approach was taken in building the government architecture.

The idea, presumably, is to lighten the responsibilities of the ministries. Some of the state secretariats will thus be responsible for implementing the Head of State’s campaign commitments and social emergencies. Others will support ministerial departments in specific sectors. Included on the first line of the list cited by Andry Rajoelina is the State Secretariat to the Presidency responsible for rural and household electrification.

Speed ​​of action

To hear the presidential address, one of the missions of this State Secretariat is to exceed 50% of the access rate to the electricity network. It will also be his responsibility to carry out the distribution of solar kits, as part of the “Hazavana ho anao” project. Also near the Presidency, there will be a State Secretariat responsible for the fight against poverty and social inclusion. It is this department that will coordinate the “Ankohonana Miarina” project.

This project consists of providing training in agriculture and livestock farming to the most vulnerable households. This, with the aim of a “change of life”, by settling in a new town where a home and land will be made available to them. There will also be the State Secretariat to the Presidency responsible for Food Sovereignty. Its role will be to strengthen collaboration and support for farmers with various projects aimed at increasing agricultural yield.

A state secretariat at the Presidency responsible for digitalization and public service will also be established. He will be responsible for carrying out the digitalization project for administration and public services. The new government team will also be made up of a State Secretariat in charge of Economy and Planning, a State Secretariat in charge of Economic Cooperation, a State Secretariat in charge of Youth and fight against narcotics.

There will, moreover, be a State Secretariat in charge of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, as well as a State Secretariat in charge of Crafts and Trades. Anticipating possible questions, Andry Rajoelina added in his speech that the choice of state secretariats is also important since they can work with reduced human and budgetary resources than those of the ministries. It advances the speed of state actions, bypassing the different layers which weigh down the administrative machinery.