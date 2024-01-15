GOVERNMENT – Twelve new ministers

The young Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rafaravavitafika Rasata (middle), is one of the new faces who make up the new government.

Twelve of the twenty-seven ministers making up Christian Ntsay’s government are new to their positions. Despite these changes, the backbone of the old team is maintained with fifteen renewals.

Twenty seven. This is the number of ministerial departments of the new government team led by Prime Minister Christian Ntsay. This is what was decided by the President of the Republic, a decision which he made public yesterday evening at the Iavoloha Palace. Twelve of these ministers are new to their positions, including one of the youngest ministers in the country’s history in the person of Max Fontaine, appointed Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development at just 28 years old. “I trust young people.” These are the words of Andry Rajoelina to justify his choice to appoint this young minister.

The highest ministerial functions concerning defense and security have all been changed. General Lala Monja Delphin Sahivelo becomes Minister of the Armed Forces, formerly National Defense. He is the former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. Police Controller General Herilala Rakotoarimanana is the new Minister of Public Security and General Andry Rakotondrazaka becomes Minister Delegate for the National Gendarmerie.

Novelties

This ministry is one of the government’s new features because before it was called the state secretariat of the National Gendarmerie. Note that this new minister is the former commander of the national gendarmerie.

Rafaravavitafika Rasata, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs is also one of the youngest in the new government at 36 years old. The appointment of Naina Andriantsitohaina as Minister of Decentralization and Territorial Planning is one of the team’s surprises. He is the current mayor of the Urban Commune of Antananarivo and former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Suzelin Rakotoarijaona Rakotoarisoa becomes the new Minister of Agriculture and Livestock. For its part, the Ministry of Population and Solidarity inherits from Haingo Elisette Fomendraza. “Solidarity” is new within this ministry. The new Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research is Andriamanantena Razafiharison. Augustin Andriamananoro, senior official of the TGV, becomes Minister of Communication and Culture, succeeding Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy who is assigned to another ministerial department. Olivier Jean Baptiste, for his part, becomes the Minister of Energy and Hydrocarbons. Finally, the post of Minister of Public Service goes to Hanitra Fitiavana Razakaboana.

Ministers reappointed

Guardian of the Seals, Minister of Justice: Landy Mbolatiana Randriamanantesoa

Minister of Economy and Finance: Rindra Hasimbelo Rabarinirinarison

Minister of the Interior: Justin Tokely

Minister of Industrialization and Trade: Edgard Razafindravahy

Minister of National Education: Marie Michelle Sahondrarimalala

Minister of Technical Education and Vocational Training: Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy (The only one who was reappointed to another department given that in the previous government, she was the Minister of Communication and Culture)

Minister of Public Health: Zely Arivelo Andriamanantany

Minister of Tourism and Crafts: Joël Randriamandranto

Minister of Digital Development, Posts and Telecommunications: Tahina Razafindramalo

Minister of Public Works: Colonel Livah Ndriamihaja Andrianantrehina

Minister of Transport and Meteorology: Valéry Ramonjavelo

Minister of Water, Hygiene and Sanitation: Fidiniavo Ravokatra

Minister of Fisheries and the Blue Economy: Paubert Mahatante

Minister of Mines: Herindrainy Olivier Rakotomalala

Minister of Youth and Sports: André Haja Resampa

Ministers sidelined

Several ministers from the former cabinet of Prime Minister Christian Ntsay were not reappointed. And not least. The sidelining of the Minister of the Armed Forces, General Josoa Rakotoarijaona, the Minister of Public Security, the Controller General of Police, Fanomezantsoa Randrianarison and the Secretary of State for the Gendarmerie, General Serge Gellé, was the more striking. But there is also the ousting of the Minister of Regional Planning, Holder Ramaholimihaso, one of the pillars of the TGV and the Minister of Labor and Employment, Richard Jean Bosco Rivotiana. Then there is the departure of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvette Sylla, of the Minister of Hydrocarbons, Soloniaina Andriamanampisoa, of the Minister of Higher Education, Elia Béatrice Assoumacou, of the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Harifidy Ramilison, of the Minister of Crafts and Trades, Sophie Ratsiraka, of the Minister of Technical Education and Vocational Training, Vavitsara Rahantanirina Gabriella, of the Minister of Population, Social Protection and the Advancement of Women, Prinicia Soafilira , from the Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development, Vina Marie Orléa. The Secretary of State at the Presidency in charge of New Cities and Housing, Gérard Andriamanohisoa, and the Deputy Minister in charge of Livestock within the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, the veterinary doctor Raymond was not renewed either. That’s a total of fifteen ministers and secretaries of state ousted.

Ravo Andriantsalama