Government will increase pensions for former combatants and veterans

The National Director of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Fatherland, Casimiro José Maria, guaranteed this Monday, the 15th, that the Government will increase the value of the pension for Former Combatants, in the first fortnight of the second quarter of this year.

Casimiro José Maria, who spoke as part of the National Day of Former Combatants, without giving any figures, stated that the negotiations are already 99 percent advanced, and within a few months, pensioners will receive an amount higher than the current 23 thousand kwanzas.

He said that the measure aims, among other objectives, to minimize the various situations that veterans of the country face.

This Monday, a total of 130 pensioners received from the Luanda Provincial Directorate of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Fatherland, cards that open up priorities or exemption from payments in hospitals and public transport, as well as some emoluments related to public administration .

According to the sector’s provincial director, Baptista Correia, more than a thousand cards will be delivered.

There are 162,300 former combatants and veterans of the country in the country.