Government will increase pensions for former combatants and veterans –

The National Director of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Fatherland, Casimiro José Maria, guaranteed this Monday, the 15th, that the Government will increase the value of the pension for Former Combatants, in the first fortnight of the second quarter of this year.

Casimiro José Maria, who spoke as part of the National Day of Former Combatants, without giving any figures, stated that the negotiations are already 99 percent advanced, and within a few months, pensioners will receive an amount higher than the current 23 thousand kwanzas.

He said that the measure aims, among other objectives, to minimize the various situations that veterans of the country face.

This Monday, a total of 130 pensioners received from the Luanda Provincial Directorate of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Fatherland, cards that open up priorities or exemption from payments in hospitals and public transport, as well as some emoluments related to public administration .

According to the sector’s provincial director, Baptista Correia, more than a thousand cards will be delivered.

There are 162,300 former combatants and veterans of the country in the country.

Also Read:  Brussels, do I love you? Pedro Sánchez claims the Spanish presidency of the EU in Strasbourg

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

François-Xavier Bellamy head of LR list for the European elections, announces Ciotti
François-Xavier Bellamy head of LR list for the European elections, announces Ciotti
Posted on
Earthquake in Romania, felt in several cities. It is the third earthquake today
Earthquake in Romania, felt in several cities. It is the third earthquake today
Posted on
James McCabe v Alex Michelsen, Sloane Stevens v Olivia Gadecki, Iga Swiatek v Sofia Kenin results, draw, schedule, tickets, odds, start time
James McCabe v Alex Michelsen, Sloane Stevens v Olivia Gadecki, Iga Swiatek v Sofia Kenin results, draw, schedule, tickets, odds, start time
Posted on
Dupuytren’s disease: symptoms of Viking disease
Dupuytren’s disease: symptoms of Viking disease
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News