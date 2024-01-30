Governor out of Kerala for a year! – Governor Arif Mohammad Khan out of Kerala for around a year! | Kerala News, Malayalam News | Manorama Online

#Governor #Kerala #year #Governor #Arif #Mohammad #Khan #Kerala #year #Kerala #News #Malayalam #News #Manorama #Online

Thiruvananthapuram ∙ Governor Arif Muhammad Khan has been out of Kerala for 328 days out of the last 1,095 days. He also made it to the list of governors who have taken the most flights. The Chief Minister’s Public Administration Department has finally released this information, which was not provided to the Raj Bhavan after several requests under the Right to Information Act. The figures have been revealed from July 29, 2021 to the 1st of this month. Arif Muhammad Khan took charge as the Governor in September 2019.

Recently, the ministers had come forward against the frequent trips of the governor. It was also alleged that the government has to pay up to 20 times of what was set aside in the budget for the governor’s trip. Most of the journeys were via Delhi and Mangaluru to the native UP. He also traveled to Mumbai and Chennai several times. The governor also traveled to the states of Gujarat, Telangana, Haryana, Assam, Goa, Bengal and Uttarakhand. There is a rule that the state government must be informed when the governor leaves Kerala. The information obtained according to this has been released by the Public Administration Department.

