Governor’s action is an insult to the legislature-VD Satheesan|Manorama News|Manorama Online|Breaking News|Latest news

Governor's action is an insult to the legislature-VD Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram – Opposition leader V.D. said that what Governor Arif Muhammad Khan did was an insult to the Legislative Assembly. Satishan. The opposition is protesting the incident. Satheesan also pointed out that there is no significant central criticism in the policy announcement. Satheesan was reacting to the fact that the governor ended his speech in two minutes after reading only the last paragraph.

“This is the culmination of political drama between the government and the governor. Actually there is nothing in this policy statement prepared by the government. The government has written and prepared a policy announcement speech to be read by the governor, clarifying the entire situation of this government. There is no central criticism in it. The strike in Delhi was changed due to fear of central agencies.”- V.D. Satheesan said.

Satheesan also pointed out that this policy announcement only talks about Keraliya and Navkerala Sadas. Kerala and Navakerala Sadas are programs that have been faked without counting. The housing project called Life Mission has completely collapsed. Subsidized goods are not available in Supplyco. Social welfare pensions are frozen. Satheesan said that there is no relation between each and every thing mentioned in the policy announcement and the reality.

