Göztepe scored goals against Eyüpspor! – Last Minute Sports News

Göztepe hosted Eyüpspor in one of the important matches of the week in Trendyol 1st League. The home team defeated the league leader, coached by Arda Turan, with a different score of 5-1.

After this result, Göztepe increased its points to 32, and Eyüpspor remained at 39 points.

Minutes from the match

In the 4th minute, Ogün made a pass from the ground during the attack from the right wing. Messaoudi could not touch the ball and threw the opponent’s defense off balance. After this move, Mamah sent the ball into the net with a single shot from the right diagonal. 1-0

In the 10th minute, Messaoudi received the ball on the right diagonal after Mamah’s pass, entered the penalty area and sent the ball into the net with a neat shot. 2-0

Receiving the ball from the throw-in in the 45th minute, Ahmed entered the penalty area with a stylish move and put the ball into the net. 2-1

In the 53rd minute, Mamah came down to the line from the right edge and crossed the ball into the penalty area, the ball went out with Claro’s intervention. A warning came from VAR to the referee of the match and Ömer Faruk Turtay, who watched the situation, showed the penalty point.

In the 56th minute, Yalçın Kayan came to the ball to take the penalty and his shot went into the net. 3-1

In the 70th minute, Ahmed received the ball from Tijanic’s pass at a point close to the penalty area, and the ball hit the net. 4-1

In the 87th minute, Traore, who tried to get to the line from the right edge, was left on the ground by Caner’s intervention, and the referee of the match directly pointed to the penalty spot.

Ahmed, who came to the ball to take the penalty in the 88th minute, sent the ball into the net. 5-1

Referees: Ömer Faruk Turtay, Nurettin Dinçer Demir, Abdülhamit Söyler

Göztepe: Mateusz Lis, Taha Altıkardeş, Tarkan Serbest, İsmail Köybaşı, Lasse Nielsen, Yalçın Kayan (Ahmed Ildız min. 67), Doğan Erdoğan, Kenneth Mamah (Aliou Traore min. 84), David Tijanic (Celil Yüksel min. 84), Billel Messaoudi (Kubilay Kanatsızkuş min. 26)

Substitutes: Arda Özçimen, Atınç Nukan, Ali Dere, Ümit Akdağ, Yunus Emre Gedik, Fıratcan Üzüm, Mame Diouf

Technical Director: Stanimir Stoilov

Eyüpspor: Berke Özer, Metehan Baltacı (Murat Uçar min. 46), Robin Yalçın, Luccas Claro, Caner Erkin, Fredy, Taşkın İlter (Bekir Yılmaz min. 45+5), Recep Niyaz (Mete Kaan Demir min. 63), Ahmed Kutucu, Prince Ampem (Melih Kabasakal min. 84), Gianni Bruno (Mustafa Pektemek min. 84)

Substitutes: Muhammed Birkan Tetik, Kubilay Anteplioğlu, Uğur Demirok, Hüseyin Maldar, Svit Seslar

Coach: Arda Turan

Goals: Mamah (min. 4), Messaoudi (min. 10), Yalçın Kayan (min. 56 pen.), Ahmed Ildız (min. 70 and 88 pen.) (Göztepe), Ahmed (min. 45) (Eyüpspor)