GPS, it was already there in the 80s but the truth has only come out now | Avant-garde technology was used for its time

When we get into a car today, we are fully aware, in the majority of cases, that we are inside a passenger compartment full of technological and IT equipment ready to assist us in every need and moment. For example?

We hear more and more often about ADASand instruments high tech ready to give us all types of warnings: anti devices skidding, devices anti sleep, anti devices abandonment. It’s a truly sensational mix.

We have learned about instruments of absolute value such as the cruise control, the parking sensor, the warning anti-impact imminent, the one on the distance of safety, and so on. We are spoiled for choice.

Our great fortune today is to have these equipment that’s not just there they facilitate the vita going to unravel a big one for us multitude Of functions: but they are also very simple and intuitive to use.

Progress, moreover, must always be aimed at this: structuring us a ‘present’ which, much more than yesterday, projects us towards an even more advanced, smart tomorrow, and in line with our multiple needs and necessity.

GPS, a story that comes from afar

Precisely from the relationship between yesterday and today, however, in future perspectivewe can realize an ancient axiom: nothing is born overnight, on the contrary, it always has a starting structure that acts as a solid base. The example glaring is related to the origins of one of the most innovative and most used in the world by millions Of users, every hour of every day.

We’re talking about GPS, or more widely of systems satellite navigation which, through data cross-referencing, allows us to have information road maps Always updated in real time, capable of being able to take us anywhere in any condition, doing it, or rather, in the shortest time possible, al lower cost Furthermore.

Satellite maps are not born today

Today we get into the car, using our cell phone or smartphone by synchronizing them we can see the streets of all the world. This concept But it is certainly not new, nhe was born yesterday, and even if no one knows it he had one history very long at shoulders.

The beginnings date back to 80s, when inside some cars it was possible to place an old-fashioned computer, one of those big a monitor, which allowed the use of a compact disk, a CD, through which you can read the maps and be followed graphically as you approach your destination. It was a cutting-edge techniqueat the time: and from there, then, to today’s maps, the step was short.