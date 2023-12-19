Grabflation is Word of the Year 2023

#Grabflation #Word #Year

ANPBusy in a supermarket in Hengelo

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 05:28

‘Graafflatie’ was elected by an overwhelming majority as the Word of the Year 2023. Of the almost 15,000 votes cast in Van Dale’s election, about two-thirds were in favor of this concept.

Price inflation refers to the secret increase of prices in times of crisis. Or, as Van Dale’s official definition reads: “Inflation fueled by companies that fully or excessively pass on the cost increases of raw materials, means of production and labor to consumers in order to maintain or increase their profits.”

The word has been around for some time, but came into vogue in the spring after it emerged that multinationals had made significant profits in 2022 by passing on significant price increases to consumers. Rabobank concluded at the beginning of May that prices had indeed risen more than necessary, but did not want to speak of grab inflation.

In second place was joy beer (beer that supporters throw on the field out of joy) and third place went to nepobaby (someone who supposedly owes his job to his famous parents). Last year, Climate Stick won, which is a climate activist who sticks himself to a work of art.