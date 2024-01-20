“Gradual taxation was introduced”

#Gradual #taxation #introduced

The Ministry of Labor has sent an important message to all Romanian pensioners.

The Ministry of Labor states on Saturday that this year the taxation of contributory pensions has not changed, but only of service pensions, where the gradual taxation of the non-contributory part has been introduced.

The Ministry of Labor shows that the taxation of contributory pensions has not changed in 2024. More specifically, pensions under 2,000 lei are not taxed, and the tax is 10% of the difference that exceeds 2,000 lei.

“1. Nothing has changed in the taxation of contributory pensions in 2024! More precisely, pensions under 2,000 lei are not taxed. The tax is 10% of the difference that exceeds 2,000 lei. For example, a pension of 2,800 lei is taxed with 80 lei.

A pension of 4,000 lei is taxed with 200 lei.

2. Changes have occurred regarding service pensions calculated on the basis of special laws.

Here we have Law no. 282/2023 which revised service pensions and brought them closer to the principle of contribution. Gradual taxation of the non-contributory part was introduced, including pensions in payment.

There are two ceilings:

– 20% for the non-contributory part higher than the average gross salary

– 15% for the non-contributory part higher than the average net salary, but lower than the average gross salary”, according to the message sent by the Ministry of Labor.