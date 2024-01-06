Grain growers must protect themselves against yellowing disease

#Grain #growers #protect #yellowing #disease

Editorial

Luuk Meijering

theme editor soil health

Yellowing disease in winter grain can cost a lot of yield. Growers must take measures more often than before to prevent infections. Tolerant winter barley varieties are already on the market, tolerant winter wheat varieties are not yet.

Yellowing disease in winter wheat is a growing problem, especially in the Southwest. Higher temperatures in the autumn and mild winters in combination with an increasingly large virus reservoir are the cause of this. This emerged during a webinar organized by Delphy together with Limagrain. Yellowing disease in grains is caused by the barley yellowing virus, a persistent virus transmitted by aphids. Once infected, a louse continues to transmit the virus.

First infections in the autumn

The first infections of a plot occur in the autumn on early sown plots. Lice pick up the virus from infected host plants such as grasses, corn and grain storage. According to Delphy advisor Pierre Cammaert, the amount of host plants, and thus the virus reservoir, is increasing because growers are sowing more green manures and have started to cultivate the soil less intensively, which prevents more grain storage.

Lice survive a light frost down to -5 degrees

Last year, flying lice were found in November, causing the yellowing virus to spread late in the season. In a mild winter, the aphids survive on the winter grains. According to Delphy project manager Arjan Hendriks, aphids can survive light frost down to -5 degrees. To get rid of living lice, it must freeze at least 7 degrees for several days. A wet winter with a lot of wind also reduces the chances of survival of the aphids.

Spot yellowing of leaves

As soon as temperatures rise in spring, the surviving aphids become active again. A winged generation of aphids can already appear after 170 degree days from the emergence of the crop. In 2023, this already led to clear symptoms in the field in April. An infection can be recognized by a patchy leaf yellowing that starts at the leaf tip. When bolting occurs, growth is severely inhibited and the infected plants have difficulty with ear formation.

Prevent yellowing disease? Do not sow winter wheat too early

The traditional way to prevent infection and spread of the virus is not to sow winter wheat too early. The old advice was not to sow before October, but due to climate change, sowing in October is also one of the risk factors for infection. Delphy also advises checking plots for aphids when sowing in November and December. And to carry out control if necessary.

Late sowing does pose a dilemma for growers. Sow on time and under good conditions or wait until later in the year with an increasing risk of poor sowing conditions?

In case of high aphid pressure in the autumn, chemical intervention can be taken. To determine the right time to spray, Delphy tests a decision support system that alerts a grower when a new generation of aphids may be present in the field and control is useful. The system works based on the crop emergence date and the temperature sum after emergence.

Not yet a tolerant winter wheat

Breeding companies are working on yellowing virus-tolerant grain varieties. Martijn van Overveld, arable crop product manager at breeding company Limagrain, says that it will take a number of years before a fully-fledged winter wheat variety with a tolerance to the barley yellowing virus is on the market. Tolerant varieties are still lagging far behind in yield.

In winter barley, the development of tolerant varieties is further advanced. In 2015, the first tolerant forage barley variety came onto the market; however, this had a low hectoliter weight and soft straw. Since then, variety development has continued and Limagrain has a tolerant, brewing-worthy winter barley variety.

The product manager advises growers who want to sow early to choose winter barley with resistance instead of winter wheat.