Granada sporting director on Álvaro Fernández: «The player and Man. United asked to leave» – Benfica

After Jurásek and Bernat, Álvaro Fernández will be the third left-back signed by Benfica this season. After spending the first half of the season at Granada, the 20-year-old defender, who belongs to Manchester United, left the Andalusian team and agreed a new temporary transfer with the Eagles. The person who came to the ground to talk about the topic was Matteo Tognozzi, sporting director of the Spanish team. “There was a clause in his contract and the player and Manchester United asked to leave. We don’t feel disappointed, we did everything we could and it’s a decision for the player and his club. Players who don’t want to be at Granada don’t have to continue at Granada, it’s simple. We have a very important objective ahead of us and we need players who want to fight for that objective”, said the Italian director, also addressing Manafá’s situation, confirming that the former FC Porto player has an “offer” from Botafogo that everything will be decided in the “next few days”. By Daniel Lopes Monteiro