Granada sporting director on Álvaro Fernández: «The player and Man. United asked to leave» – Benfica

#Granada #sporting #director #Álvaro #Fernández #player #Man #United #asked #leave #Benfica

After Jurásek and Bernat, Álvaro Fernández will be the third left-back signed by Benfica this season. After spending the first half of the season at Granada, the 20-year-old defender, who belongs to Manchester United, left the Andalusian team and agreed a new temporary transfer with the Eagles. The person who came to the ground to talk about the topic was Matteo Tognozzi, sporting director of the Spanish team. “There was a clause in his contract and the player and Manchester United asked to leave. We don’t feel disappointed, we did everything we could and it’s a decision for the player and his club. Players who don’t want to be at Granada don’t have to continue at Granada, it’s simple. We have a very important objective ahead of us and we need players who want to fight for that objective”, said the Italian director, also addressing Manafá’s situation, confirming that the former FC Porto player has an “offer” from Botafogo that everything will be decided in the “next few days”. By Daniel Lopes Monteiro

Also Read:  In the new restaurant in Porto, you can eat everything you want for 11.95 euros

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Want to Move Abroad? These are the 10 Best Countries for Expats 2024
Want to Move Abroad? These are the 10 Best Countries for Expats 2024
Posted on
Plasterk after Timmermans complaint: ‘Just keep me on assignment’ | Domestic
Plasterk after Timmermans complaint: ‘Just keep me on assignment’ | Domestic
Posted on
Intel has a bunch of new processors. Even in 2024, he wants to dazzle with a dual core – Živě.cz
Intel has a bunch of new processors. Even in 2024, he wants to dazzle with a dual core – Živě.cz
Posted on
A newborn was found without signs of life in one of the municipalities of the Malacca district— News
A newborn was found without signs of life in one of the municipalities of the Malacca district— News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News