GRAND ANTANANARIVO – Massive construction of infrastructure for four municipalities

The second wave of urban works of the Greater Antananarivo Integrated Urban Development and Resilience Project (PRODUIR) was officially launched yesterday in four municipalities including the urban municipality of Antananarivo and the rural municipalities of Andranonahoatra, Anosizato Andrefana and Bemasoandro Itaosy.

This second wave is made up of two hundred and three infrastructures and directly affects nearly four hundred thousand people. It includes roadways, footbridges, stairs, basins, wash houses, libraries, toilet blocks, standpipes, car parks and canals.

“More than six hundred infrastructures have currently been completed. They are essential for communities. For this second wave, more than two hundred infrastructures should be built. The work is expected to last six months,” explained Holder Ramaholimasy, the Minister of Physical Planning and Land Services (MATSF), during the launching ceremony yesterday.

Produce is a project funded by the World Bank and implemented by MATSF. This work is part of one of the sub-components of the project, namely the restructuring of precarious neighborhoods and the improvement of neighborhoods.

“People face many mobility problems due to mud during the rainy season. We are convinced that the rehabilitation of the alleys will have very positive impacts on our community,” explained Laurence Andriambololona, ​​mayor of the rural commune of Anosizato Andrefana.

Produir aims to improve the living conditions of the most vulnerable in the precarious neighborhoods of Antananarivo through the sustainable development of basic services, sanitation and resilience to natural risks.

