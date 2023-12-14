GRAND TOURNAMENT OF ANTANANARIVO – Three intruders challenge the OPL clubs in the quarterfinals

Right midfielder Richard, author of the Reds’ second goal

The Top 8 formed. The teams qualified for the quarter-finals of the Antananarivo Grand Tournament are known at the end of the third day of this weekend in Ambohidratrimo. The two late matches in groups C and D will no longer have any impact on the teams qualified for the Final 8. In addition to the four qualified from the second day, in this case Disciples FC, Elgeco Plus, FC Rouge and US Pro, four other clubs validated their ticket this weekend, namely CFFA, Disciples Espoir, Ajesaia and Cosfa.

The five clubs from the Pro League, qualified in the final phase, will be challenged by three clubs in regional league 1. FC Rouge had a faultless run of three victories in as many matches. This club corrected Ajesaia in the first day (3-0) and beat AC Zaza Moana of Itasy in the second day (3-0). Yesterday, FC Rouge signed a third success by defeating Jet Kintana by 2 to 0. The latter, made up of young U20 talents, the best after the detection “Boalina kitra Mahatafita” clearly dominated in the first period, but he missed several opportunities.

FC Rouge opened the scoring after returning from the locker room: a corner taken from the head of a Red, then deflected into a billiard effect and taken in a half-volley with the left foot by defender Richard (48th). The Jet Kintana elements continued their domination, but they did not secure the finish. Following a foul on the edge of the area, FC Rouge had a free kick. Eric’s shot grazed the top corner (59th). Two minutes later, Ranona was able to eliminate two defenders and made a cross shot placed at the far post (2-0).

Without fail

“We prepared well for this tournament to be able to compete against the OPL clubs. We were more experienced and physically superior,” confides coach Ambinintsoa Ramiarovelo. The youngsters from Jet Kintana, who apparently lack maturity, have confused speed and haste. Their shots were repelled several times by the crossbar, or the post, like Neymar’s shot (80th).

“Our objective is to train these young people to later form a more effective team. 70% of them will soon be able to play in the OPL,” explains Eric Tolojanahary, coach of Jet Kintana. CFFA snatched the second ticket from Group A by beating AS Sainte-Anne (2-1) yesterday. Ajesaia also picked up their second victory with a 2-0 win over AC ZM.

Cosfa also secured its second success against Mama FC (3-0). Freewheeling, Disciples FC won its third victory against Toulon FC (4-0), Elgeco Plus defeated Net Foot (4-0) and US Pro continued its faultless performance against Requin Bleu (5-1). ). The second formation of Disciples FC finished in second place in group B, after its second victory against Spartiates (6-1). A draw will determine the schedule for the quarters and semi-finals. The quarters are scheduled for December 16 and 17. The semi-finals and final will take place in January.

Serge Rasanda