Grandchildren surprise 80-year-old Queen Silvia

How fun is this! An 80-year-old Queen Silvia with all her grandchildren around her. That produces wonderful pictures.

Today the Swedish queen turned 80 years old. She was surprised by all her grandchildren with a cake party. Together they blew out no fewer than 80 candles, and then enjoyed a delicious cake.

Prince Alexander, Prince Oscar, Prince Nicolas, Prince Gabriel (with Queen Silvia behind him), Princess Estelle, Princess Adrienne, Princess Leonore and Prince Julian surprise Queen Silvia at the royal palace. Photo ©Sara Friberg, Kungahuset Photo ©Sara Friberg, Kungahuset

A video was also released on the Instagram account of the Swedish royal family.

A few new photos of the birthday queen were also released. By the way, the photos are not really new, judging by the clothing, this photo was taken on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of King Carl Gustaf’s reign.

Photo ©The Royal House, Clément Morin Photo ©The Royal House, Clément Morin

Funny detail: in Sweden they not only have a grandfather and grandmother, but they have their own name for each grandfather and grandmother. For example, Queen Silvia is mormor of the children of Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine, and she is farmor of the children of Prince Carl Philip.

Photo ©Clément Morin, The Royal Palace

By the way, the photo has already been released following King Carl Gustaf’s Christmas speech.

Photo ©Sara Friberg, The Royal Palace

