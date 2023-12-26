#Grandmas #remedies #colds

With winter approaching the peak of flu and colds. How useful are traditional recommendations, from milk and cognac to freshly squeezed orange juice? The expert clarifies

When you have a sore throat you should take warm milk, perhaps with the addition of an alcohol to “kill the germs”. Orange juice is recommended against colds, while if you have intestinal flu it is recommended to eat plain. They are all “grandmother’s remedies”, which however do not always find a basis in official medicine today. In short, there are false myths that the expert helps us to understand, suggesting what to really do to combat seasonal ailments.

Grandma’s remedies for colds: how not to ruin your holidays

The number one goal of the holidays is not to let them be ruined by seasonal ailments, starting with the flu. This year, then, there is also the bugaboo of “flurona”, the mix between the influenza virus and the coronavirus, with the new variant that can still cause Covid. So how can you avoid getting sick? The first step is to eat the right foods, those best suited to strengthening the immune system. But which ones? According to grandma’s advice, one of these is to drink more orange juice. But is it really necessary?

Is orange juice necessary?

The answer is “yes”, albeit with some reservations. Juices, in fact, help you take in vitamin C, which is important for your health. «Symptoms of deficiency can range from tendency to tooth decay and bone fractures, hair loss, easy bruising, bleeding gums, difficulty gaining muscle mass, difficulty healing wounds, weakness», clarifies Paolo Bianchini, nutritional and nutraceutical consultant from Salò and author of the method of the same name. Be careful, though: «When we drink orange juice we take in more sugars than vitamins and we know how sugars trigger the inflammatory mechanism. The risk/benefit ratio of a juice is unfavorable: 5g of sugar is enough to activate the insulin response and in a 100ml glass there are 8g of sugar”, explains the expert.

When to supplement vitamin C?

In case of vitamin C deficiency, it is possible to resort to supplementation. The best form of vitamin C supplementation is buy it in bulk, in powder, pharmaceutical grade, often sold under the name ascorbic acid. Dissolved in water it has a pleasant sour taste, together with citric acid it is responsible for the sour taste of lemons and oranges. The only precaution is to take it gradually throughout the day so as not to have unwanted effects on the gastrointestinal system”, suggests the expert.

Milk and cognac for sore throat

Another traditional classic, more or less medically founded, is the remedy of drinking milk and cognac in case of a sore throat. But the expert holds back: «I feel like excluding the benefit since it’s alcohol. What is deceiving is the sensation given by vasodilation or the serotonin and dopamine effect released due to the sugar which can provide this feeling of well-being.” There is a benefit, however: «It is also true that milk induces sleepand just think of the maternal one which not only contains proteins, fats, sugars and vitamins, but also hormones and many other fundamental molecules”, says Bianchini.

Grandma’s remedies for sleeping well: does drinking milk help?

In this case the answer is “yes”. «In the case of small children it should be remembered that the hormonal composition of breast milk changes depending on the time, so that in the evening and at night the milk has much more melatonin. The same, however, happens with the cow’s milk that we normally use – explains Bianchini – If milked during the night it may contain much more melatonin and this could explain the effect of making people sleep better that is sometimes recorded by drinking milk before going to bed.”

How to lower fever with food

«It must be said that the fever should not be suppressed, as we tend to do, because up to a maximum of 38.5°C allows us to fight certain pathogens in a natural way and allows the immune system to strengthen itself and get used to fighting with its own weapons. In any case, the body prefers some nutrients that help reduce the inflammatory state compared to others that cause it. Take, for example, lo zinc: its beneficial role in respiratory tract diseases, in the reduction of infections and in its immunostimulatory action has been widely demonstrated scientifically”, clarifies the nutrition expert.

What foods fight fever?

«Zinc deficiency is mainly due to a diet based on cereals (with a high content of phytates which prevent its absorption) on insufficient quantities of carne» explains Bianchini. Although it should not be consumed in excessive quantities, meat (especially red) «is one of the best sources of zinc. Also some seafood such as oysters are rich in it. Other important sources of zinc are eggs (especially the yolk), fishery products, the latte and its derivatives, which overall guarantee a further 30% of the zinc consumed in the diet”, adds Bianchini, who suggests adequate consumption.

How good is honey?

Two other traditional classics, in particular against sore throats, are represented by honey and chilli pepper. As for the first, the advice is not to forget that it is a source of sugars, therefore to be consumed in moderation: «It has a high concentration of sugars (66-83% composed of glucose, fructose, sucrose oligosaccharides) in addition to those of water (13-20%) and dextrins (1-5%) and this can not only increase insulin resistance, increase weight, triglycerides and lower HDL cholesterol, but can also trigger some inflammatory mechanisms», warns the nutritional and nutraceutical expert.

Grandma’s remedies: chili pepper as an anti-bacterial

Yes, but not only: «It contains precious nutrients such as vitamin C (almost 230 mg/100 g, while lemon contains approximately 50 mg) which it is a well-known immunostimulant, along with antioxidants, minerals, etc. It also contains capsiate and its dihydro-derivatives, which have been shown to have the ability to induce spontaneous death in tumor cells in the laboratory, just like the pungent capsaicin, an active ingredient known for its pain-relieving properties. Scientific evidence suggests that it may also be an active ingredientantibacterial actionanalgesic despite the irritating sensation, it is certainly beneficial as long as, like any spice, it is taken in moderation due to the truly pharmacological effects attributed”.

The blank diet: yes or no?

The classic white rice is indicated in case of inflammation of the intestinal tract, but even in this case its contribution in terms of glucose should not be underestimated: «Rice, like and more than pasta, contains starch which is made up of glucose chains. High amounts of glucose can be harmful to the immune system, because it can compromise its ability to fight infections – explains Bianchini – When our immune system is activated in response to an infection, glucose is used more intensely». Be careful, however, not to exceed: «Many studies have shown that an adequate quantity of glucose is necessary for the correct functioning of immune cells, but an excess can lead to the production of inflammatory substances which can damage the balance of the immune system , leading to problems such as chronic inflammation and chronic inflammatory diseases,” concludes the expert.