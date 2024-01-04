Grandpa checks the rented van for damage and sees that the windows are fogged up: he is surprised to see two ponies | You should not miss these stories from Groene Hart

The van that Cor Roos (67) from Waddinxveen rented out did not return. Until he and his grandson Devin (20) started a search to track down the van. That worked, but the payload turned out to be remarkable. To their great surprise, two ponies were standing on a layer of straw at the back of the arena. “When Grandpa said that, I thought he was joking.”

Serena Hofman 04-01-24, 20:30 Last update: 21:23

