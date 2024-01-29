Graudiņa and Samoilova are preparing for the Olympic season – Beach volleyball – Sportacentrs.com

#Graudiņa #Samoilova #preparing #Olympic #season #Beach #volleyball #Sportacentrs.com

Anastasija Samoilova: “We collected enough Olympic points in the previous season. We went to the competition and wanted to win the round in the tournament, but of course it couldn’t happen. I would say that that season was valuable in the sense that there were so many lessons and we had to live the path of growth. I think , that all this will go to this season and to the next ones – we will simply play better and better.”

Tīna Graudiņa: “The tournaments didn’t go nearly as well as we wanted. There was a feeling – what’s going on? But we got through it. The main thing was patience and faith in the training process, that all the work invested doesn’t disappear anywhere, it’s in us and it should appear – the games in time you have to find the key to unlock it.”

Graudiņa has joined the beach volleyball players’ union. “The main pain is the current tournament system. The reason why they reduced the number of teams – to create more stability and clarity for the media and athletes,” says the beach volleyball player. “But they haven’t done their homework to attract that media. We’re playing in front of empty stands. And the players aren’t happy.”

“Everyone remembers the Tokyo Games, where we were so close to the podium. Now we just have to do the work and invest,” says Samoilova. “When we get to the Paris Games, we won’t be able to change anything. We’ll just try to give everything we’ve got, like we did in Tokyo, with all our mind and heart.”

Resources used:

LTV1 Sporta studio / Replay