Graz-gemeinsam-gestalten.at | South wind

Südwind and the Graz Migrant Advisory Council submit demands to the Graz city politicians

On December 18, 2023, International Migrants’ Day, the most popular suggestions from the graz-gemeinsam-gestalten.at platform were handed over to Graz politicians.

The theme of this year’s International Migrants Day calls for… To recognize contributions from people with migration biographies and to respect their rights.

Since the beginning of March, suggestions and ideas have been collected on the graz-gemeinsam-gestalten.at platform so that Graz can become even more Home for everyone becomes. These suggestions were voted on and the five most popular demands were handed over to Mayor Elke Kahr, represented by Integration City Councilor Robert Krotzer.

The most popular suggestion was to open and finance one International Welcome Office in Graz, which provides essential support and resources for migrants to help them integrate into a new community. Not only should it serve to pass on information and advice on aspects such as health care, education, language courses, etc., but it should also act as a bridge to promote social connections and networks between migrants and the local community.

In the voting immediately afterwards, one was chosen international handicraft market in Rösselmühlpark required, which should be a central contact point in Gries and focuses on holistic inclusion, social connection, education and sustainability.

Third most popular suggestion were more free and affordable German courses with a particular focus on courses for children and women. Furthermore, the need for more courses at higher levels from B2 was also noted.

Die Improving the cycling network and cycling infrastructure was voted the fourth favorite suggestion. Wider, more cargo bike-friendly and child-friendly bike paths, more wider bike parking spaces, color-coded pop-up bike paths, e-bike charging stations, a bike rental system and vouchers for cyclists (e.g.: service, new purchase, etc.) were called for.

The fifth most popular suggestion is to open or support a “Koha Kitchen – International community cafe“ in the Gries district. This is about the Providing nutritious meals that are accessible and affordable for all. The Koha Kitchen gives migrants and marginalized groups the opportunity to work and become co-owners of Koha Kitchens so that they feel at home. This principle inspires creativity and promotes a sense of community in the Gries district.

The demands were presented packaged as creative gifts, which should now be honored and incorporated into the work of city politics. Not only were the best suggestions handed over to politicians, strong and clear words were also found on the topic of honoring the work and contributions of people with migration backgrounds.

“We are doctors, we are teachers, we are lawyers and we are construction workers.”, Speech competition “Say’s Multi” winner Joud Nimr In her touching speech, pointed out the diversity and differences of people with migration backgrounds: “We are diverse, we are different, we are not a homogeneous group and our contribution counts!” The short film “I’m a migrant” also clearly highlighted this diversity .

The event took place as part of the EU project EMVI. More information about the project can be found here.