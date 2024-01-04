Great conditions on the first morning

#Great #conditions #morning

Belek (Turkey) – From January 3rd to 11th, Dynamo Dresden is preparing for the second half of the 3rd league season in Belek. The foundation stone for a successful final spurt in the promotion race is to be laid on the Turkish Riviera. TAG24 is there for you!

Good weather: Dynamo starts the first day of training with lots of blue skies. © (c) Lutz Hentschel

After a well-deserved winter vacation, the SGD players will have to work, sweat and work hard again for nine days in order to be optimally prepared for the restart on January 20th against SV Sandhausen (2 p.m.).

In terms of personnel, coach Markus beginning (49) can largely make full use of the Aegean. Only the injured regular goalkeeper Stefan Drljaca (24) and the loan returnee Oliver Batista Meier (22), who reported sick, were missing from the start of training on Tuesday in Dresden.

In our big live ticker we provide you with all the information from the winter training camp.

Advertisement

January 4th, 8:17 a.m.: Good morning from Turkey!



First official act: Tobias Kraulich reached for sunscreen and applied cream to his bald head – necessary because Klarchen is already doing a lot of business.

“So, work!”: Paul Will came out of the cabin with these words.

The start of Belek 2024 has taken place. 25 players and three goalkeepers have started training. There will be two training sessions this Thursday. At 4 p.m. local time we go to the square for the second time.

Advertisement

January 4th, 8:12 a.m.: Warm-up round! Dynamo starts training in Belek



To warm up, the ball is held in the air. © (c) Lutz Hentschel

January 3rd, 5:45 p.m.: Dynamo’s youngest has also found his luggage



Striker Dmytro Bohdanov (16) is the Dynamo kid in Belek. © (c) Lutz Hentschel

January 3rd, 5:29 p.m.: We’re going straight to the hotel



The Dynamos are waiting for their luggage. The players and supervisors will then be transferred to the hotel. © (c) Lutz Hentschel

January 3rd, 5:02 p.m.: Landed! Dynamo has arrived in Turkey



The Dynamos landed in Antalya almost exactly on time, shortly before 7 p.m. local time – 5 p.m. German time.

Otherwise, this camp also has the motto “Youth Researches”.

Striker Dmytro Bohdanov is the youngest at 16 years old. Goalkeeper Marlon Grafe, defender Matthias Wetschka and midfielder Emil Zeil are from the U19.

Paul Lehmann, Jonas Oehmichen and Tony Menzel have only just emerged from junior age. All of this again shows Dynamo’s good youth work.

From Thursday things really get going on the Mediterranean. Coach Markus has scheduled a session each in the morning and afternoon – and that at a mild 18 degrees. Perfect!

January 3rd, 4:21 p.m.: Land in sight! Dynamo approaching for landing



Not a bad reception: landing approach with the setting sun in Turkey. © (c) Lutz Hentschel

January 3rd, 11:50 a.m.: Oliver Batista Meier is not flying to Turkey for the time being



Shortly before departure it was also clear: returnee Oliver Batista Meier (22) would not get on the plane.

If at all, he will travel to Belek after the infection has been cured. But nobody really believes in it here…

It seems doubtful at the moment whether Oliver Batista Meier (22, right) will actually wear the Dynamo jersey again. © Picture Point / Gabor Krieg

January 3rd, 10:41 a.m.: The journey to Belek begins



The team and media will travel from BER to Turkey on Wednesday. © Thomas Nahrendorf The SGD kickers take off for Antalya at 1:25 p.m. © Thomas Nahrendorf

The first stage on the way to Belek has been reached – the BER. The Dresden media people fly an hour earlier than the Dynamos.

The team starts with Sun Express at 1:25 p.m. and is still on the way to Berlin. Three hours later she lands in Antalya. We wait there.