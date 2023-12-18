Great effort and little reward

#Great #effort #reward

ALICANTE. He says the saying that the eve of much, the days of nothing. In this dark stage far from professional soccer The above has been fulfilled not infrequently in the case of Hercules and although this Sunday the team Ruben Torrecilla did not leave empty, it was expected that it would obtain a better result than the draw achieved almost at the buzzer, after spending most of the afternoon of football in tow of a Badalona.

The set of Ferran Costa He emerged as the most complicated rival that has ever passed through the Rico Pérez stadium so far in the league season, demanding a more than notable effort from the blue and white team to avoid defeat at the door of the winter break.

Sergio Cortes in the 15th minute and Valverde In the 36th minute they twice put Badalona ahead on the scoreboard, which reached the 85th minute with an advantage. Fortunately, the Hercules managed to rescue a point with a bit of Mendes in the 31st and one second of Thigh in 85.

The tie at two with which this direct duel for the places of promotion play-off and even leadership together with the defeat of Lleida at Europa’s home, keeps Hércules in second place, two points behind the Ilerdenses, whom they will face on January 7 in the Lleida Sports Fieldin a duel assigned to the 17th and last day of the first round.

Asymmetrical 1-4-3-3 that turns against you

When something works… That must have been what Torrecilla thought again, since he opted to face the match against Badalona with the same eleven with which his team had defeated the Laziness (1-0) and beaten by Sports Club in Santa Eulària des Riu (1-5), a team in which Carlos Abad was escorted by a defense made up of ‘Samu’ Vazquez, Nolan, Jose Ma y Candelas; Mangada, Colomina y Artiles They made up the engine room; and From the Ship, Mendes y Ketu They formed the offensive trident.

And 1-4-3-3 asymmetrical, since De la Nava was positioned on the inside behind Mendes, giving up the right lane to ‘Samu’, an offensive alternative that the Placa native coach began to apply in his previous match at home, when the loss of ‘Nico’ Espinosa with muscle discomfort ‘Alvarito’ that they advised reserving it for the second half and that until this Sunday he had not paid defensively…

Badalona, ​​with a defense of three centre-backs and two wingers, displaying a lot of personality, betting on playing the ball from behind, invited Hércules to bite in advanced positions, to try to penalize them with quick transitions, taking advantage of the speed of Alex RoigValverde and Jaime Pascual to beat Josema and Nolan, fundamentally. It is something that was very evident in the second of Ferran Costa’s team’s goals, the one scored in the 36th minute precisely by Valverde, who in a quick action that started in his goal, beat Nolan’s back and took advantage of a pass filtered by Pascual to beat Abad head-to-head. With that goal, Badalona neutralized Mendes’s equalizer in the 31st minute, following a corner kick taken by Mangada, and shined a light on the initial goal that Sergio Cortés had scored after a quarter of an hour, after a good play on the right side. of the Spanish-Brazilian Valverde.

Hércules, who had conceded only one goal in the seven home league games played (the Algeriathe only one that until this Sunday had ‘stolen’ points), went to half-time at a disadvantage after conceding two goals from a team that had accumulated four days without winning, but that reached Alicante as the second best visitor (only surpassed by the Torrecilla team) and that they had won seven of the eight times they had taken the lead in the current league season and tied in the eighth.

Russian roulette

Without changes, but with renewed energy, Hercules resumed the clash. It was about finding the way to the goal early, and once achieved, trying to find the way to victory. The problem is that Badalona resisted well. The above already led Torrecilla to redouble his offensive commitment at game time, since he was using his first change window by bringing in ‘Alvarito’ y Thigh by De la Nava and Artiles, passing theirs to play with a 1-4-4-2. And almost immediately the challenge turned into a back-and-forth duel, with more arrivals to the visiting area, yes: Coscia (first with a header to the center of ‘Samu’ that Ortega saved with his feet and then with a shot adjusted to the far post), Mangada (from mid-distance, with a shot that forced the Badalona goalkeeper to do his best to avoid the Alicante’s goal) or Josema (at the exit of a set-piece action, with a shot at the penalty spot that went over the crossbar). Now, in the Abad area, a challenge by Valverde was close to turning it into Josema’s own goal in his eagerness to disrupt the action, but the Portuense goalkeeper stopped the ball and much of the same thing happened moments later after a shot by Piñol passes to ‘Peque’ Polo.

With ten minutes left, Torrecilla refreshed his midfield with the contest of Cesar Moreno by Colomina, and accumulated men in attack with the entry of Jean Paul to the detriment of ‘Samu’. It was a final twist that ended up helping to score the equalizer, thanks to a lateral foul that Mangada took and Coscia’s header converted into a goal.

The stands believed in the possibility of another comeback and there were minutes left (the match referee decreed six minutes of added time), but Badalona took the ball and quelled the risk.

Hercules sweated a lot, he had to give everything on the green, but he only managed to tie it. Better result than the one against Europa (1-0) or the Saint Andrew (3-1), the other two teams that, together with the blue and white team and Lleida, complete the noble zone after 16 games and with those that lost.

Datasheet:

2 – Hércules CF: Carlos Abad, Nolan, Candelas, Jose Ma, Roger (Jean Paulmin. 82), Artiles (‘Alvarito’min. 58) ‘Samu’ Vazquez (Cesar Morenomin. 82), Mendes, Mangada, Ketu y From the Ship (Thighmin. 58).

2 – Badalona Future: Ortega, Alex Roig, Segura, Sergio Cortes, James Pascual (Zoudine Thiormin. 79), Woe (Oscar Romeromin. 86)

Genar Fornés, Isaiah (‘Peque’ Polomin. 62), Valverde (Piñolmin. 79), Spinola y sweeper.

Goals: 0-1, min. 15: Sergio Cortes; 1-1, min. 31: Mendes; 1-2, min. 36: Valverde; 2-2, min. 85: Thigh.

Arbitration: the malacitano José María Aranda Delgado he only warned him with a yellow card Sergio Cortesfootballer Badaluna Futur.

Incidences: match corresponding to matchday 16 in group 3 of Second Federationdisputed before in the Rico Pérez stadium of Alicante before 7,837 spectators.