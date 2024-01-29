Great hilarity about Peter’s bumbling in Heel Holland Bakt: ‘He falls apart again’ | Show

#Great #hilarity #Peters #bumbling #Heel #Holland #Bakt #falls #Show

Heel Holland Bakt wouldn’t be Heel Holland Bakt if things didn’t occasionally go terribly wrong with the participants. But usually that’s only once per episode. With the first dropout Peter, nothing actually went right, much to the amusement of the viewers.

From the start of the season opening of Heel Holland Bakt, things immediately went wrong for participant Peter. A few minutes into the episode, he already cut his fingers trying to smoothly cut some pears. Then he was unable to bake the pear cake: the batter had become far too hot, causing the cake to collapse.

In the second assignment, the candidates have to make Bossche Bollen. A difficult task, Robèrt explains, because the choux pastry in particular requires the greatest precision. The egg must be added very carefully to the dough, so that it gets exactly the right consistency. And just then the camera is pointed at Peter, who adds the whole egg to his dough. You then see him fumbling with puffs completely soaked in chocolate, trying to get some whipped cream into them. This assignment also proves to be an impossible task.

Tower

Would Peter, who loves baking so much, be okay with the third assignment, the spectacle? The aim of the assignment is for the bakers to build a tower out of cake. It turns out to be a difficult assignment, because Peter’s tower collapses like a house of cards when he looks away for a moment. His fellow candidates come to help, but that is also to no avail. “It’s falling apart again,” says a despondent Peter about his construction.

It is now clear to jury members Robèrt and Janny that Peter is not a master baker. Although the taste is good, we were once again unable to complete the assignment properly. Peter is therefore the first to leave the tent. While Tim was crowned master baker, Peter was allowed to take off his apron for good. “It is a great pity that I am the first to lose weight, but what dominates is the fantastic feeling that you were able to participate.”

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access