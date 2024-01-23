Great reaction to ‘Italy-African immigrant contact’

#Great #reaction #ItalyAfrican #immigrant #contact

President Erdoğan received Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni three days ago. Before the meeting, Meloni’s visit to the Grand Bazaar was on the agenda.

The meeting was held closed to the press. No press conference was held after the meeting. While the content of the meeting at Vahdettin Mansion was wondered, it was written in the Italian press that there were immigrants at the table. It was claimed that Italy requested support from Turkey to stop immigrants coming through Libya.

Prof. Dr. İlber Ortaylı accompanied Meloni to the Grand Bazaar.

ORTAYLI: I HOPE NAKED AFRICANS WILL NOT COME

Finally, the historian who accompanied Meloni to the Grand Bazaar, Prof. Dr. İlber Ortaylı confirmed the allegations in the Italian press in the Habertürk broadcast he attended. Ortaylı said the following regarding the immigration agreement allegations:

– They have a very important thesis. African immigrants will come to us from Italy. True, Italy does not have a structure that can tolerate foreigners. It does not have enough space, services or resources. It’s very clear. But we already have enough. I read some of the posts about black people, it’s a disaster. Such things are not written on the southern coast of France, in the most ‘fascist’ places of Germany, etc. It’s such a shame, I’m ashamed.

– Turks are not that anti-black nation. For better or worse, this country does not recognize Africans for the first time. Well, a sympathetic relationship exists even now. Africans here don’t complain too much. Somehow relations are going normally, our problem is with other groups. There are some Africans who eat raw meat, excuse me, walk around the streets urinating, lying down, and walking around naked. I hope they won’t send them away. Thank goodness Le Pen is back again.

ÖZDAĞ: ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

Ortaylı’s words became a trending topic on social media, and the claim of a new immigration agreement was met with intense reaction. Victory Party Chairman Ümit Özdağ reacted to the government in his post on Ortaylı’s words:

– I hope it’s not true. In 2017, in the English news of Anadolu Agency in Turkey, the number of Africans in our country was given as 1 million 750 thousand. Today the number is beyond 2 million. The issue is not limited to Aksaray and Laleli. Black communities were formed even in Anatolian cities such as Kütahya and Karabük. AIDS, which is decreasing in the world, is increasing in Turkey. AKP, which brought Europe’s garbage to our country in exchange for money, should not now make our country the human garbage dump of Asia and Africa. It is enough.