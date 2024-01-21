Great relief for family: missing friends (14 and 16) report themselves

#Great #relief #family #missing #friends #report

“I’m very happy! Renée and Louise reported themselves at the police station in Vlissingen!” says Sander de Groot, Renée’s father late on Saturday evening. “I can hardly get my words out.” The two girls had been missing since Sunday evening. They ran away from a closed youth care institution in Ossendrecht.

“We are super, super, super happy!” Sander exclaims. The father of 14-year-old Renée called Omroep Brabant at half past twelve on Saturday evening, full of joy.

“Renée and Louise reported themselves at the police station in Vlissingen. I received a call from the police half an hour ago. I am very happy and can hardly express myself. It is still as surreal as it was last week.” Renée and Louise will be returned to the Almata youth care institution in Ossendrecht tonight. “We don’t know anything else yet. I can only hope that all the exposure has led to this.”

Louise and Renée were reported missing on Sunday evening at half past seven. Police indicated that the pair may have been picked up in a car. “Louise has a large network. This was probably a premeditated plan,” police said.

Renée’s father did everything he could in recent days to find his daughter. So he went door to door with flyers. Asking if people had seen anything or perhaps wanted to view their camera images. “The girls need to know that we love them dearly. Wherever they are or whoever they are with. They are 14 and 16 and do not see the danger or intentions of other people,” he said earlier.

