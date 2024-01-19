Great return of Said Mosker with “Ana Maghribi” – Today Morocco

#Great #return #Mosker #Ana #Maghribi #Today #Morocco

It is with a very nationalist stamp that Said Mosker returns to us with his latest song “Ana Maghribi”. The result of collaboration with Jamal Hamdaoui on arrangements and composition and Hamid Daoussi on mixing and mastering, the singer’s words are strong and describe a Morocco in full movement towards modernization without taking away its deep marks. This is all that Said Mosker wanted to convey to his fans. His song is a reminder of several eras… His video encourages escape. The images suggest the journey and confirm the wealth of the country. Directed by Redouan Akalay, it was filmed across Morocco. Immersion in cultural and natural wealth has been achieved. On the musical side, the singer’s style has been revisited by music combining Pop and Reggada. The innovation is there too. In short, after “Mama Mama 2004” which was a great success with listeners, the singer returns with a new artistic arrangement with “Ana Maghribi” which intends to transcend eras. Said wanted to pay tribute to Moroccan music through this new song. Moreover, his musical creations have always left an impression on the public. Whether it is “High Class”, “Hbiba Mi”, “Ana M3ak”, the singer pleases his audience. With this new song “Ana Maghribi”, the artist intends to remain faithful to his roots by exploring new horizons. Well done artist!