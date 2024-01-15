Great start for Slavia in the controls (video) – BG Football

Slavia beat Balkan Botevgrad v 6:1 in the first control of the winter training.

Arnel Kadrich and Nikolay Hristov started among the starters, who are doing a trial period in Zlatomir Zagorcic’s team. Hristov even managed to score one of the goals

The first minutes in the white shirt were also recorded by Clarence Seedorf’s nephew Quentin, who was signed in mid-October but did not play until the end of 2023.

The goal show started in the 8th minute after a goal by Denislav Alexandrov, and four minutes later Hristov also scored.

In the 20th minute, Viktor Genev scored a third goal, after a well-played corner kick.

After the break, new precipitation fell.

The visitors pulled 1 goal back through David Yordanov, but Erol Dost scored a great goal shortly after with a powerful strike.

Martin Sorakov and Toni Tasev scored in the final minutes to seal the final score.

Thus, Slavia started the preparations with a crushing victory, which will increase the self-confidence of the team.

The match started very strongly for the home team and in the 8th minute Denislav Alexandrov opened the scoring by sending the ball into the net in an empty net after a pass from Sibiri Keita.

Five minutes later, the score was doubled. Nikolay Hristov, who is on trial with the “Whites” team, was correct.

In the 20th minute, one and a third goal. Slavia played a short corner kick, and subsequently Aleksandrov crossed in the penalty area. There, Viktor Genev got free on the second post and headed in for 3:0.

The second half started with completely different starting 11. Both coaches gave a chance to the players from their bench.

Slavia continued to dictate the events in the second part as well. Zagorcic players had more possession of the ball, but no new goals were scored until the 60th minute.

In the 68th minute, Balkan returned a single goal, through David Yordanov. The football player of the visitors took advantage of a mistake by the goalkeeper Nikolay Krastev.

Nine minutes later, Slavia’s lead swelled to three goals again. Erol Dost made his name among the top scorers with a fine volley from outside the box.

Ten minutes before the end, a fifth goal fell for the home team. Martin Sorakov took advantage of a nice pass by Toni Tasev, who had moved in on the right flank.

In the last minute, Tony Tasev also scored a goal, and the assist went to Emil Stoev.

FT Slavia – Balkan 6:1

1:0 Denislav Alexandrov 8′

2:0 Nikolay Hristov 12′

3:0 Viktor Genev 20′

3:1 David Yordanov 68′

4:1 Erol Dost 77′

5:1 Martin Sorakov 80′

6:1 Tony Tasev 89′

Compositions:

Slavia: 21. Vutsov, 18. Kadrich, 4. Genev, 6. Georgiev, 22. Seedorf, 19. Nguyen Do, 71. Stoyanov, 73. Minchev (K), 93. Keita, 23. Aleksandrov, 55. Hristov

Reserves: 12. Krastev, 1. Petkov, 3. Tombak, 8. Stoev, 37. Kerchev, 14. Raichev, 88. Tasev, 9. Sorakov, 15. Robakidze, 27. Martynov, 20. Panchev

Balkans: 98. Velchev, 13. Voinov, 5. Alexiev, 20. Georgiev, 3. Angelov, 6. Yordanov, 14. Ganchev, 8. Kolev (K), 10. Mikov, 15. Bonev, 19. Petkov

Reserves: 1. Nikolaev, 12. Nikolov, 9. Atanasov, 2. Vitomirov, 16. Ivanov, 30. Georgiev, Babadzhanov

