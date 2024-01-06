Greater value added on PlayStation Plus Extra than on Xbox Game Pass

#Greater #added #PlayStation #Extra #Xbox #Game #Pass

In 2023, the middle category of PlayStation Plus was expanded with more valuable content than its rival, but in terms of hardware, the new model of PlayStation 5 is still weak in sales.

WCCFTech reported that The Loadout did the math on the total value of games delivered to services in 2023. If we subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra for the whole year in 2023, we got 205 games (let’s say neither site counted how many games were DOWNLOADED from the services!), of which 37 were Essential level and 168 were Extra. Their total value is $7,459.59. If you include PlayStation Plus Premium, with 46 additional “classic” titles, the value is $8,030.13.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is approx. same level as PlayStation Plus Extra. So we got 150 games last year worth $4,935.66. The Xbox/PC ratio can also be taken into account. $4,869.61 worth of consoles and $4,769.64 worth of PC games. So in terms of value, Sony has a leg up, but internally developed titles are available on Microsoft’s service from day one (at Sony, some external, third-party games appear just like that).

And Gamesindustry Japan reported that Toyo Securities held a seminar on PlayStation 5 sales on December 27. According to the company, Sony will sell 18.5 million PS5s during 2024, so it will not reach the target of 25 million … but not because of production problems! Although the redesigned model of the PlayStation 5 sells well, considering the same period of their life, the PlayStation 4 was still able to achieve better results. It’s hard to bring in the high development costs for 100 million units, and the Xbox and PC ports don’t help either.

This problem may worsen in the next generation of consoles, so Toyo Securities recommends not to chase higher performance, but to release a smaller console that can appeal to a larger crowd. (We’d suggest a PlayStation Vita successor and toss the PlayStation Portal…)

