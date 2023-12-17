Greece has launched the first government chatbot for public services

#Greece #launched #government #chatbot #public #services

The Greek online platform for public services gov.gr launched its first assistant with artificial intelligence – mAIgov.gr, the Greek agency ANA-MPA reported for BTA.

Built into the home page of the digital platform as an on-screen interface, the AI ​​assistant works as a helper that handles user queries and directs them to the relevant gov section. gr, which already has more than 1607 different general services or 3270 administrative services from the National Register of Administrative Procedures – the official register of procedures in the Greek public sector.

More than 4,500 inquiries were registered in the first two and a half hours of mAigov’s launch, the agency said.

At special events, officials described this as the first decisive step of the Greek government’s strategic plan to become a pioneering country in the study of artificial intelligence in the European Union, as well as to be the first country to actually introduce proper generative artificial intelligence (Generative AI). in the public sector, putting technology at the service of citizens.

In terms of practical usability, mAigov BETA can accept all anonymous requests (stored in the system for 20 days) from a desktop/laptop or even a smartphone. It can handle 240 chats per minute in Greek.

The first chatbot of the Greek state was developed using state-of-the-art technologies based on artificial intelligence and cloud-computed models and implemented in accordance with the Microsoft Responsible AI Standard, which guarantees, among other things, transparency, equality , respect for the user’s personal space and protection of personal data (GDPR).

Also Read:  Kwanza could depreciate again at the beginning of 2024 - economist -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Laufen votes at the ballot box against returning the hospital site
Laufen votes at the ballot box against returning the hospital site
Posted on
Vegetable prevents tumor formation and heart problems; LOOK
Vegetable prevents tumor formation and heart problems; LOOK
Posted on
Israeli military: Hamas’ largest tunnel found
Israeli military: Hamas’ largest tunnel found
Posted on
This Christmas cardigan for PLN 54 will take over Lidl! It’s warm and perfect for Christmas
This Christmas cardigan for PLN 54 will take over Lidl! It’s warm and perfect for Christmas
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news China Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News