Greece has launched the first government chatbot for public services

The Greek online platform for public services gov.gr launched its first assistant with artificial intelligence – mAIgov.gr, the Greek agency ANA-MPA reported for BTA.

Built into the home page of the digital platform as an on-screen interface, the AI ​​assistant works as a helper that handles user queries and directs them to the relevant gov section. gr, which already has more than 1607 different general services or 3270 administrative services from the National Register of Administrative Procedures – the official register of procedures in the Greek public sector.

More than 4,500 inquiries were registered in the first two and a half hours of mAigov’s launch, the agency said.

At special events, officials described this as the first decisive step of the Greek government’s strategic plan to become a pioneering country in the study of artificial intelligence in the European Union, as well as to be the first country to actually introduce proper generative artificial intelligence (Generative AI). in the public sector, putting technology at the service of citizens.

In terms of practical usability, mAigov BETA can accept all anonymous requests (stored in the system for 20 days) from a desktop/laptop or even a smartphone. It can handle 240 chats per minute in Greek.

The first chatbot of the Greek state was developed using state-of-the-art technologies based on artificial intelligence and cloud-computed models and implemented in accordance with the Microsoft Responsible AI Standard, which guarantees, among other things, transparency, equality , respect for the user’s personal space and protection of personal data (GDPR).