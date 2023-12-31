Greece introduces a color system for electricity prices

#Greece #introduces #color #system #electricity #prices

Today is the deadline to change

Greece introduces the new, colorful, pricing system for electricity bills. This policy is effective from 01.01.2024.

Users must select one of four options: green, blue, yellow and orange by 12/31. 2023, otherwise they will automatically join the green. Of the four tariffs, the blue one has a fixed monthly fee.

The blue tariff for electricity provides a fixed fee per kilowatt hour for the entire period of validity of the contract with the supplier.

The consumer will pay the same amount regardless of the changes that exist in the energy exchange. This means that he can be a winner if the price rises or a loser if it falls.

However, if the user wishes to switch to another provider before the end of the contract, then they will have to pay the early exit fee.

The Deputy Minister of Energy, Alexandra Suku, in her statements indicated that the price of the blue tariff has downward trends compared to the beginning of the announcement of the new policy, as there is competition between suppliers.

Green tariff for electricity is the one to which all consumers who do not choose a color by 12/31/2023 will switch.

The invoice price per kilowatt hour will be published on the 1st of each month on the supplier’s website, who will in turn inform the Energy Regulatory Authority. The price will be “locked” for the entire month, and the user will also be charged a fixed amount of 5 euros.

It will be possible to easily compare prices with other providers and in case the user wishes to go to another, he will do so without paying the early departure fee. The special, green tariff that will be offered by each supplier will be uniform for all suppliers.

To choose from orange tariff a mandatory condition is the presence of a laser telemeter in the power supply of the users.

As for the fee, it will be variable for specific time zones. With this dynamic tariff, the user wins in the hours when the price per kilowatt hour is low. In the event that the interested party wishes to terminate his contract with the provider before its expiry in order to go to someone else, he will not be charged the early termination fee.

The yellow tariffs are variable and follow the change of prices on the international and Greek market. Charges are announced in advance at the beginning of the month of consumption or retroactively. Consumers who choose them will gain if prices continue to fall, or, conversely, be burdened if prices rise.

Switching from one tariff to another, as well as changing supplier, is free of charge, without compensation for the supplier, except for those with fixed-price contracts (blue tariff), from which the refusal is carried out by paying compensation for early termination of the contract.

On the plus side, regardless of consumer choice, the transition to the new framework is taking place at a time when electricity prices are falling. It is significant that the average price of electricity on the Greek stock exchange in December was close to 102 euros per megawatt hour, compared to 110 in the summer and 190 in early 2023, while in 2022 at the height of the crisis it had exceeded 430 euros.

Thus, market estimates indicate that the “green” tariff could start in 2024 below 14 cents per kilowatt hour.