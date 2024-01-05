Greece vs Germany LIVE scores; Brisbane International; Jordan Thompson stuns Rafael Nadal to win three-set thriller

#Greece #Germany #LIVE #scores #Brisbane #International #Jordan #Thompson #stuns #Rafael #Nadal #win #threeset #thriller

United Cup, Brisbane International schedule

*﻿All times in AEDT (Brisbane is one hour behind)

UNITED CUP

Watch the United Cup from December 29 to January 7 live and exclusive on Nine, 9Now and ad-free on City Sports.﻿

From 5.30pm in Sydney

GREECE (2) vs GERMANY (16) – ﻿quarter finals

Maria Sakkari (GRE) def Angelique Kerber (GER) 6-0 6-3

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) def by Alexander Zverev (GER) 6-4 6-4

Sakkari / Tsitsipas (GRE) def by Siegemund / Zverev (GER) 6-3 6-3

BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL

Watch the 2024 Brisbane International for free on Nine and 9Now and ad-free on City Sports.

From midday in Brisbane﻿

Jelena Ostapenko def by Victoria Azarenka 3-6, 6-3, 5-7

Anastasia Potapova def by Elena Rybakina via walkover 1-6

Roman Safiullin def Matteo Arnaldi 7-6(4), 6-2

Holger Rune def James Duckworth (AUS) 6-2 7-6

Linda Noskova def Mirra Andreeva﻿ 7-5, 6-3

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) def by Grigor Dimitrov 6-1 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka def Daria Kasatkina 6-1 6-4

Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Also Read:  The highest European court declares the ban by UEFA and FIFA on the Super League illegal

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Nadal says goodbye to Brisbane amid memorable points and concern for his physique
Nadal says goodbye to Brisbane amid memorable points and concern for his physique
Posted on
Does this really help with insulin resistance and how do you do an oat cleanse?
Does this really help with insulin resistance and how do you do an oat cleanse?
Posted on
‘Communist President’ will be nominated from Kadıköy
‘Communist President’ will be nominated from Kadıköy
Posted on
“Everything was like in a scary movie”: rammed cars and gun shots
“Everything was like in a scary movie”: rammed cars and gun shots
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News