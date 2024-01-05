Greece vs Germany LIVE scores; Brisbane International; Jordan Thompson stuns Rafael Nadal to win three-set thriller

#Greece #Germany #LIVE #scores #Brisbane #International #Jordan #Thompson #stuns #Rafael #Nadal #win #threeset #thriller

United Cup, Brisbane International schedule

*﻿All times in AEDT (Brisbane is one hour behind)

UNITED CUP

From 5.30pm in Sydney

GREECE (2) vs GERMANY (16) – ﻿quarter finals

Maria Sakkari (GRE) def Angelique Kerber (GER) 6-0 6-3

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) def by Alexander Zverev (GER) 6-4 6-4

Sakkari / Tsitsipas (GRE) def by Siegemund / Zverev (GER) 6-3 6-3

BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL

From midday in Brisbane﻿

Jelena Ostapenko def by Victoria Azarenka 3-6, 6-3, 5-7

Anastasia Potapova def by Elena Rybakina via walkover 1-6

Roman Safiullin def Matteo Arnaldi 7-6(4), 6-2

Holger Rune def James Duckworth (AUS) 6-2 7-6

Linda Noskova def Mirra Andreeva﻿ 7-5, 6-3

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) def by Grigor Dimitrov 6-1 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka def Daria Kasatkina 6-1 6-4

Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson (AUS)