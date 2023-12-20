Greek conglomerate Mytilineos acquires Imerys Bauxites and becomes Europe’s largest bauxite producer

The Greek industrial conglomerate Mytilineos has become the largest producer of bauxite in Europe. This is the result of the successful acquisition of 100% of the shares of Imerys Bauxites for €10 million.

This move significantly increases the company’s production capacity – up to 1.2 million tons per year, which is a European record and one of the largest worldwide.

The strategic merger ensures a stable, long-term supply of bauxite for the Aluminum of Greece plant. The consolidation of the two mines also results in significant economies of scale, impacting production, logistics and shared use of the port of Itea in the south-eastern region of Phocis.

With the planned acquisition and investment by Mytilineos, it is now certain that gallium production will meet European demand. Discussions with the European Commission are already underway as Mytilineos initiates a pilot project to evaluate the most efficient gallium extraction method targeting an annual production of 40-45 metric tonnes.

Gallium is found in trace amounts from zinc ores and bauxite, and gallium metal is produced by processing bauxite to produce aluminum. About 80% is produced in China, which has become a problem for Europe since China began restricting gallium exports on August 1.

Gallium is used to make gallium arsenide, which is needed for electronics. Only a few companies – one in Europe and the others in Japan and China – can do it with the necessary purity.

The newly formed company will directly employ 500 highly qualified and experienced employees in the mining and administrative sectors, establishing it as the largest mining complex in the country in terms of direct and indirect employment value.

