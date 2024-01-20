Green Camp is launching a “crispy” craze! Why use Threads?The director of the New Media Center of the Democratic Progressive Party reveals the reasons | Reviews of the victories and defeats of each party | Important news

#Green #Camp #launching #crispy #craze #ThreadsThe #director #Media #Center #Democratic #Progressive #Party #reveals #reasons #Reviews #victories #defeats #party #Important #news

Democratic Progressive Party President-elect Lai Qingde opened a Threads (crisp) account, setting off a “crisp” craze in the green camp. Zhan Heshun, director of the New Media Center of the Democratic Progressive Party, said that Threads is one of the many communication channels or tools to use the campaign video “On the Road” For example, the focus is on content, not access. The key is to make users willing to listen and share after listening.

DPP President-elect Lai Qingde attended a thanksgiving dinner on the 17th and posted on the social platform Threads, “President Xiaoying, compared with you, I have already won at the starting point because my vice president is better than yours. ”. Vice President-elect Hsiao Meiqin immediately replied to Lai Qingde and asked, “Would you choose a cat or a dog?” President Tsai Ing-wen also replied, “I want them all!”

In addition, legislator Zheng Yunpeng, his son “De De” and his wife went to the car to vote together on the night before the election. Their son “De De” caused a heated discussion on the Internet because of his handsome appearance. After the election, Zheng Yunpeng opened a Threads account and typed “Dad of Zheng Yunpeng’s son” in the introduction column. In just three days, the number of fans exceeded 180,000, and netizens named him the most popular man on Threads in recent times.

As for green camp politicians’ recent rush to use the Threads platform, Zhan Heshun said in an interview that Threads is just one of many communication channels or tools. It will be noticed because Lai Qingde posted a message when he attended the Thanksgiving Dinner, Xiao Meiqin left a message, and President Tsai also left a message, which triggered many netizens. After leaving a message, everyone opened accounts one after another and posted intensively within these 1 or 2 days.

Zhan Heshun pointed out that he could not prove whether using the Threads platform could bring back young votes, but for communicating with young people, the public or society, Threads is a new platform. You can first understand its operation and usage, and then communicate through this platform. .

Zhan Heshun said that many public officials of the Democratic Progressive Party have Facebook and IG. The opposition parties used Douyin more during this year’s election campaign, while the Democratic Progressive Party less so. From a marketing perspective, Threads or Douyin are both platforms, and the platform used is The more you have, the more audiences you can reach.

Zhan Heshun emphasized that the focus is on content, not channels. Take the film “On the Road” as an example, it was also shared on FB, YT, and IG. Therefore, the focus is on the content. What kind of content social platform users want to know, how to express it in a way that is easy to understand, and whether they are willing to listen and share after listening. This is the key.

Zhan Heshun explained that Douyin is not a question of whether to ban it, but whether to use it. If you want to use it, what is the proportion, and if you want to use Douyin, you must understand Douyin’s content production method, and understand the narrative logic or understanding of Douyin viewers. You must follow the logic of the Douyin community. TikTok user conversations.

