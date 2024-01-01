Green Day adapts lyrics to lash out at Donald Trump and his supporters | Stars

#Green #Day #adapts #lyrics #lash #Donald #Trump #supporters #Stars

During a TV appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Green Day changed the lyrics to one of their most popular songs. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong once again emphasized the rock band’s disapproval of former President Donald Trump and his followers.

For example, Armstrong changed the lyrics of their song American idiot from “I’m not part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not part of the MAGA agenda.” MAGA stands for Make America Great Again, Trump’s campaign slogan.

It is not the first time that the band has spoken out against the Republican politician in this way. According to Billboard, they did the same in 2019 at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Green Day also targeted Trump at the 2016 American Music Awards and sang ‘No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA’ during a performance of the song Bang Bang.

On X, the lyric adjustment has become a heated topic of discussion. Trump supporters in particular are making themselves heard. “F*ck Green Day, or whoever they are. Just another woke anti-Trump loser who hates America!”, for example, someone else says: “Who is interested in Green Day? We know that the entertainment industry and Hollywood hate Trump because they are told to do so.”

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.