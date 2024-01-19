#Green #energy #requires #rare #metals #acquired #Africa

The rare metals used in green energy production technologies are extracted in Africa or China, with rudimentary technologies, harmful to the environment and dangerous to life.



Green energy, propagated more and more in Western countries, requires metals and rare earths, which are extracted with intensive pollution of the environment.

Ioan Bud, associate professor at the Technical University of Cluj, the North University Center in Baia Mare, specializes in environmental protection. He explained the difference between the rare metals and the rare earths for the truth.ro. But also how harmful are the technologies used to extract them.

Precious metals, used in green energy

Gold is no longer the most precious metal, even if it remains among the noble metals. A number of rare metals that are used in the green energy production industry are more expensive than gold.

For example, pomegranate is three times more expensive than gold.

But rhodium is not the only metal with such a high price. In addition to this, there are a number of rare metals or rare earths, which cost a lot.

“Rare metals are those that were not the precise object of the exploitations – as we had (in Maramureș, no) lead, zinc, copper, gold and silver. Associated with these metals, there were also metals such as selenium, molybdenum, bismuth, gallium, germanium. At that time, they were used. But in a smaller proportion. They were not the object of special exploitations”, he explains.

About the rare earths, the professor tells me that they are a group of chemical elements absolutely necessary in the production of green energy and in any device that has a digital screen.

“The rare earths are those in the lanthanide group (of the f-type transition metal group. The characteristic of the lanthanides is that they have the valence electron(s) in the 4f, no substrate),” he says.

The elements of these rare earths are used in electronics, in electric cars, in batteries, in green energies, in wind turbines and especially in any device with a screen such as mobile phones or laptops.

“Wind turbines, solar panels, especially batteries, they all require these chemical elements called rare earths. Including aluminum is starting to become a critical, strategic element, because it is used in the field of batteries, along with rare metals and rare earths”, adds the professor.

Thousands of victims when acquiring rare metals

These elements are exploited in China or Africa, where mining is practiced without respecting minimum standards of environmental protection.

Basically, in terms of environmental protection, what we gain by producing green energy, we lose when obtaining these rare metals.

“For example, we bring cobalt (necessary for everything that means Euro 5 or Euro 6 – NR pollution standards) from Congo. Where it is exploited as rudimentarily as possible. So called artisanal mining.

Certain NGOs have proven that there are up to 2,000 deaths per year due to these wild exploitations”, says the professor.

The Romanian scientist’s proposal regarding the acquisition of metals used in green energy

Ioan Bud claims that the exploitation of these rare metals should be done in developed countries. Who can afford to use so-called “clean technologies”.

“At the moment, the metals used in butter energy are brought from China or Africa, where they are obtained with major pollution. If we want to be honest, we should produce them in developed countries that can afford technologies that work cleanly. If you want to exploit there, you go and implement clean technologies. That we release carbon dioxide in China or in Europe creates the same problem on the climate”, he concludes.

What is interesting is the fact that in Romania there are deposits of many of these rare metals. One of them being tin, found right in Maramreș. We also have tungsten, gallium, lithium, dysprosium and zirconium deposits. All are used in green energy.