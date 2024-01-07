Green energy will produce 9.8 million tons of waste that is not talked about

#Green #energy #produce #million #tons #waste #talked

The amount of waste accumulated after the depreciation of solar panels and wind turbine blades can be measured in tons. And the green energy industry is just starting to grow.

Almost all used solar panels end up in landfills, and many first- and second-generation panels are already depreciating well before their expected 30-year lifespan.

Add to that an estimated 9.8 million metric tons of panels in the U.S. that will be discarded between 2030 and 2060, according to a study published in Science Direct.

It currently costs about $1-$2 to dispose of a solar panel in a landfill in the US. To recycle that same panel, the cost is $20 to $30, according to an estimate by PV Magazine.

The damped parts of wind turbines pose a similar challenge, with thousands of blades already dumped in landfills and fields in Texas, Wyoming, South Dakota and Iowa, the Epoch Times reported.

The blades of a wind turbine can be 60 meters long or even longer than the wingspan of a Boeing 747, according to the US Department of Energy. Offshore wind platforms are even bigger.

Currently, about 7,000 fins are scrapped annually in the United States, according to David Morgan, chief strategy officer of Carbon Rivers, a Tennessee-based recycling center for advanced materials, as cited by the Epoch Times.

Of all the fiberglass waste Carbon Rivers receives, wind turbine blades are the biggest challenge, according to David Morgan. – “They are a very durable, strong material. They are large and ‘clumsy’ to handle”.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under former President Donald Trump has identified looming problems with increasing waste from renewable energy.

“Without a strategy for their end-of-life management, so-called green technologies such as solar panels, electric vehicle batteries and wind turbines will ultimately place the same unwanted burdens on our planet and economy as conventional ones,” commented former EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler .

Expansion of industry

As the so-called renewable energy industry expands—in large part due to massive subsidies from the Biden administration—so does waste RES.

Solar power generation capacity is expected to increase by more than 38% in 2024, according to a December 12, 2023 report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a US government agency. Wind power capacity is expected to grow by 4.4%.

Despite this notable surge in the deployment of renewable energy systems, U.S. electricity generation in 2022 is primarily (about 60.4%) from fossil fuels—coal, natural gas, oil, and other gases, according to the EIA.

Renewable energy sources account for about 21.3% and 18.2% is from nuclear energy.

Solar panels have a lifespan of up to 30 years. Many environmental organizations warn of the environmental consequences after their disposal.

“If solar and nuclear produce the same amount of electricity over the next 25 years as nuclear produced in 2016, and the waste is stacked on football pitches, the nuclear waste will reach the height of the Leaning Tower of Pisa. However, solar waste will reach the height of two Everests,” warned the Californian organization Environmental Progress.

The number of depreciated wind turbine blades is expected to reach 9,000 per year over the next five years, according to a 2022 analysis published by Chemical and Engineering News.

E-waste

The amount of e-waste is growing at an exponential rate. It is the world’s fastest growing solid waste stream and includes renewable items such as solar panels and batteries for electric vehicles.

Only a small part of them is recycled.

A 2019 analysis showed that of the 53.6 million tonnes of e-waste produced globally, only 17% was recycled.

“People think that plastic is the ‘scarecrow’ of waste, but e-waste is growing,” Paul Williams, vice president of communications for recycling company ERI, told The Epoch Times.

