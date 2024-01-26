Green energy: You turn on the lights, and electricity traders make billions of dollars

#Green #energy #turn #lights #electricity #traders #billions #dollars

Before dawn on a recent autumn day, fog enveloped large parts of Eastern Europe. In any other financial market, time would not matter much. Maybe a few late flights, maybe some traffic jams, most of little consequence. But in Europe’s electricity market, bad weather equals money.

More than 1,000 kilometers from the fog, a small group of mostly anonymous trading firms based in Denmark was poised to take advantage. As soon as the infrared image from the Meteosat weather satellite arrived at their headquarters, computers automatically analyzed it, feeding the data into sophisticated trading algorithms.

With minimal human intervention, the machines bought electricity contracts worth millions of euros. Their bet? Short-term electricity prices in Hungary will rise immediately after sunrise, as fog means that solar electricity production will be much lower than expected. It happened as they predicted. For a few minutes, as the fog lifted, electricity prices soared and computers made money.

This story, told to me by those who monitored the computers that morning, is emblematic of a new breed of traders who are turning European energy markets largely out of the public eye. They mix computer analysis and meteorological insight with the cataclysm of the transition to green energy and the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And they make a lot of money!

“The amount of money they make is absurd,” says Mogens P. Sørensen, a former electricity trader turned consultant. “The profits that are made from electricity trading in Europe are in the billions.”

Where state-owned utilities once dominated, today startups full of terribly smart PhDs and young engineers in anoraks run the gamut. Call it the ‘Silicon Valley’ of European energy trading. Like its namesake in California, computers – automated trading desks, in the parlance of the industry – rule. But in this case, the headquarters are two picturesque cities in the north of Denmark – Aarhus and Aalborg, more than three hours by train from Copenhagen.

Just five years ago, the industry was small, with top firms making a combined net income of about $100 million a year, at best. Today, it’s a behemoth—the same companies have made about $5 billion in combined profits in 2022, according to a Bloomberg Opinion review of their annual reports.

Despite their wealth, the merchants are not household names. Few, if any, outside the industry have heard of companies such as Danske Commodities A/S, Norlys Energy Trading A/S, MFT Energy A/S, Centrica Energy Trading A/S, InCommodities A/S and Nitor Energy A/C. Most of them are privately owned, controlled by a handful of top executives whose fortunes run into the tens and, in some cases, hundreds of millions of dollars. And yet, for Europeans, these are the companies that help keep the lights on. They are the ones who smooth out supply and demand on the grid by reacting to fluctuations in the weather, buying and selling energy in advance, with consumers often paying the price.

This short-term electricity trading is a key part of Europe’s drive towards renewable energy and the fight against the climate crisis. But with governments spending billions on energy subsidies, essentially propping up demand and traders’ business, there is a real danger of profits being privatized and losses socialized – although the industry denies this.

Despite their incredible growth, independent power trading firms have received relatively little attention from policy makers. Perhaps many perceived them as a Danish problem rather than a true regional problem.

But everyone in Europe needs to be careful. The key will be to ensure that the industry helps develop renewable energy and stabilize energy prices for families and businesses. Making a profit from trading is legal, but the revenue should not come at the expense of a functioning network.

The origins of the Danish trading barons date back to the 1990s, when the Nordic countries began the very liberal experiment of freeing their regional electricity market from the state yoke. Others, from the UK through Spain and Germany, followed over the next few decades. For the first time, commodity trading firms could easily buy and sell electricity across European national borders.

Yet trading opportunities were few and far between. The market was still dominated by the large state-owned utilities, and wholesale electricity prices were relatively stable. From 1996 to 2006, day-ahead electricity prices in the Nordic region, for example, traded in a narrow range of 125 euros ($137) per megawatt hour.

The growth of the wind and solar industries has changed that. Traditionally, state utilities plan electricity generation season by season, relying heavily on coal, nuclear and natural gas. The wholesale market was a quiet sphere, with buying and selling arranged well in advance; the most popular contract was one year ahead. The role of traders was residual and prices jumped only when the cold caused a surge in the demand for electricity for heating.

As renewables have expanded, the nature of the market has also changed. While the biggest impact of weather was on demand, the surge in renewables meant that weather soon began to affect supply mostly. A foggy morning brought some solar energy; a quiet week equals zero wind generation. And vice versa: sometimes the problem was too much sunlight and wind, which meant prices could drop below zero, with producers having to pay consumers to use energy. The European electricity grid has become much more subject to sharp fluctuations in weather and prices.

Trading firms born during the liberalization of the power industry saw an opportunity. The variability of wind and solar power required a new set of skills. Traders had to work together with meteorologists to predict the balance between electricity supply and demand in real time. Instead of selling or buying energy for delivery months or even years in advance, as the utilities of the past did, they specialized in the shortest of the short-term electricity markets: the next 30 minutes.

Danske Commodities was the pioneer, opening the first of the Aarhus-based electricity trading businesses. The location had three advantages. It was in the Northern region that electricity markets were first opened. Denmark was also a pioneer in renewable energy with Vestas Wind Systems A/S, one of the largest wind turbine manufacturers, headquartered in Aarhus. And as a university town, the flow of graduates never stopped. Danske, now owned by Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor ASA, could act as a talent incubator. As merchants rose through the ranks, many eventually left to open their own businesses.

The quiet market of the late 1990s and early 2000s was coming to an end. During this period, the price of wholesale electricity on the Scandinavian day-ahead market never fluctuated more than EUR 125 per MWh. From 2020 to 2023, prices fluctuated by nearly €500 per MWh from peak to trough. In just one year, day-ahead prices in the Nordic region reached an all-time high of €462.10 in August 2022, only to fall to a record low of minus €4.14 in August 2023.

Price swings can now be huge, even overnight, creating short-term trading opportunities worth billions of dollars.

At the time the fog blanketed Hungary last autumn, the British Isles were experiencing characteristically changeable weather. Good conditions prevailed on December 21, with almost no wind, forcing the country to rely heavily on gas for power generation. The price of electricity on the wholesale market peaked at around £216 ($275) per megawatt hour around 6pm. as demand increased while the country prepared its dinner. Just a few hours later, with a storm crossing the British Isles, wind speeds picked up almost just as Britons went to bed, reducing demand for electricity. Electricity prices fell by nearly 99% to just £3.20 per MWh.

If you’re a commodities trader, the recipe for making money is simple: Buy natural resources at one place and time and sell them somewhere else later, hoping to make money using the price difference. The problem is that commodity trading is a thin-margin business. More often, profits from individual trades, such as taking advantage of a 99% swing in the price of UK wholesale electricity prices, are measured in thousands rather than millions of euros. To succeed, businesses must buy and sell many, many times.

This is where automated trading desks come in. Danish energy traders were the first in the commodities industry to make computer-driven trading their core business, taking advantage of the digital market. (If you’re trading oil, you’re still dealing with faxes; if you’re trading metals, you’re dealing with paper shipping documents.) As a result, they’ve been in the best position to take advantage of huge swings in electricity prices and gas in the last three years.

This is reflected in their profits. Take Danske Commodities, run by CEO Helle Ostergaard Christiansen. Until 2020, the firm had never reported a net profit of more than €75 million in a given year. The first time its earnings jumped over the triple-digit million barrier was in 2021, when it reported €302 million in net profit; a year later this rose to €1.47 billion.

It is a similar story in other companies in rural areas of northern Denmark. Those who in 2019 or 2020 made two or three million euros in profit, having only 10 staff, by 2022 were making tens of millions each. Larger firms went from making a few tens of millions of euros in profit to suddenly pumping out a few hundred million or even a billion euros. It was one of the biggest booms in profits the commodities trading industry has ever seen, and is all the more remarkable because it happened not in London, Frankfurt, Paris or Geneva—long the capital of the industry—but in a picturesque and far corner of european business map.

Return on equity, a measure of profitability similar to hedge fund profits, rose at several of these firms by more than 100%, according to their annual reports.

InCommodities, one of the fastest growing trading firms, was the paradigm of the trend. It was founded just seven years ago by a group of traders aiming to merge cutting-edge technology with energy trading. In 2021, it sold a 5.5% stake to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. And in 2022, InCommodities reported a return on equity of 260.8% and net profit jumped to €1.05 billion, ten times the previous all-time record. The company, which is run by Jesper Johansson and has just over 100 employees, attributed the big gains from 2022 to “significant price fluctuations” in European energy and gas markets.

What sets Danske, InCommodities and other new traders apart is that in most cases they do not produce their own electricity. Unlike the trading desks of large utilities such as RWE Supply & Trading GmbH and EDF Trading Ltd., their business is simply buying and selling, without owning a large business operating gas-fired power plants, nuclear power plants, solar farms or wind turbines. Fewer assets means less money tied up and a much higher return on capital.

So far, few governments have paid attention to Europe’s electricity trading revolution. That `s a mistake. First, because it’s serious business: keeping the lights on and facilitating investment in green energy are key to the region’s economic health. Second, because the money involved is now significant, and so is the potential for systemic risk. Third, because this is just the beginning. If the green transition succeeds, the changes in energy supply and demand – and therefore the price of electricity – will become even greater.

Fortunately, European policymakers are starting from a position of strength: of all the physical commodity markets in the region, that of electricity and gas is perhaps the best regulated, thanks to a piece of legislation called REMIT. However, a closer examination is needed. Back in June, Joachim Nagel, the head of the Bundesbank, warned of the risk, saying bluntly: “It is clear that the energy market is very opaque and requires much more regulation.”

(The Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency Regulation, better known as REMIT, came into effect in 2011 and covers the natural gas and electricity markets. It prohibits the use of insider trading information—which, surprisingly, is legal on many other commodity markets, including oil—and also compels market participants to publicly share information. It prohibits market abuse and manipulation.)

The proliferation of automated trading desks, where buying and selling are done at super-fast speeds, is one concern. In 2022, the European Union’s Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) reported that it monitored 4.4 billion transactions in the electricity and gas markets – that’s 139 transactions per second. If the electricity market is so fast that only computers can trade it, surely only computers can monitor it for abuse. And I doubt the algorithms used by regulators are as good as those used by traders.

ACER and national regulators need to invest in computing power to keep up. The updated regulatory framework, known as REMIT 2.0, will also need to focus on high-frequency trading. With the huge amount of trade flowing across national borders, regulators must also increase cross-border investigation teams that can pursue pan-European cases.

The cocktail of big money, lax regulation and young markets created opportunities for bad behavior and crime. In April, Danish police charged eight traders based in Aarhus with manipulating electricity markets. (They pleaded not guilty.) The case, which is still ongoing, sent shock waves through the Silicon Valley of European energy trading.

The Danish commercial industry in particular presents another problem. The concentration of activity in two small towns, supported by a handful of banks, raises questions about systemic risk. When electricity and gas prices soared in 2022, most of the commercial firms in Aarhus and Aalborg struggled to raise the necessary cash to cope. We are talking about huge sums. Equinor, for example, had to inject €3.5 billion into Danske Commodities to boost liquidity. In private conversations, many businesses admitted that they had exceeded their credit limits.

It is not only Danish traders who are having difficulties. Many others, including those controlled by utilities elsewhere in Europe, did as well, facing a liquidity squeeze as prices rose in late 2021 and throughout 2022. Such was the crisis that the European Fed of Energy Traders, an industry lobby group, has gone so far as to ask the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to provide them with taxpayers’ money to keep trading firms afloat. (The ECB refused, but the British government set up a program to inject limited liquidity into the sector.)

European politicians should consider this a warning sign. The power trading sector is not very well capitalized relative to the size of its stakes. The imposition of minimum capital requirements is something that the industry would hate, especially the small and medium-sized companies in Aarhus and Aalborg, but it is something that regulators need to consider. The risk is that one commercial company fails, triggering a cascade of industry-wide defaults and jeopardizing the stability of the network.

Commodity traders usually thrive in secrecy. In this tradition, Danish electricity traders are discreet but do not hide. They publish their annual reports detailing how much they make and how much they pay in tax. At the end of 2023, many executives were surprised by how little European politicians cared about their activities.

Unlike banking, the commodity trading industry is not too big to fail. However, it is too big to be ignored. Five years ago, Danish energy traders were small enough to ignore them. Not so anymore.

Javier Blas’ analysis is from the Bloomberg TV Bulgaria website. Blass is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering energy and commodities, a former reporter for Bloomberg News and commodities editor for the Financial Times.

