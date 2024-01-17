Green hydrogen and biofuels will create 1.7 million jobs in Europe by 2040 – Executive Digest

New renewable fuels, such as green hydrogen or biofuels, could create 1.7 million new jobs in Europe, and contribute to European GDP growth of 145 billion euros by 2040.

This is the result of the study “Green molecules: the imminent revolution of the employment market in Europe”, carried out by ManpowerGroup and Cepsa and presented today at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

This report predicts that, over the next two decades, Spain will lead in green hydrogen production and associated job growth, generating 116,000 jobs in this decade and 181,000 in 2040, which corresponds to 11% of the total jobs generated in the EU and the Kingdom United.

In terms of economic growth (GDP), the sector will contribute an additional 15,600 million euros by 2040, which would represent an increase of 1% of GDP in 2022.

Furthermore, the study also reveals that the gender gap that currently exists in the energy sector will be reduced, reaching 37% representation of women in the green molecules industry.

Cepsa CEO, Maarten Wetselaar, reveals that the partnership with ManpowerGroup is essential to “boost the incredible job creation opportunity within the energy transition, as it will allow us to channel strategic and data-based knowledge into upskilling programs targets, management and planning of necessary profiles and training initiatives”.

Jonas Prising, CEO of ManpowerGroup, considers that “this is a new era that represents a huge opportunity, not just for companies, but for millions of professionals. However, it can only be used if we prepare people for it. The future of work is green and we need to work together to secure the future of the planet and people.

Also Read:  Take a look at the radical IONIQ 5 N NPX1, a Hyundai concept designed to compete

The report also shows that, currently, 20 professions are responsible for 8 in every 10 new jobs created in the renewable fuels industry: these are mainly mid-level and higher-level technical positions.

It also reveals that, by 2040, demand will increase for mid- and higher-level scientists and engineers, electricians, administrative and commercial managers, mining and construction workers, IT professionals and metal and machine operators.

