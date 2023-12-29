Green innovation projects are multiplying

Agriculture is the first beneficiary of green innovations

Initiatives evolving in the field of green innovation have multiplied recently in Madagascar. The first sector to benefit from this phenomenon: the agricultural sector.

A company specializing in agricultural production and agricultural services located in the Ankazobe region, to the northwest of the capital, MGA operates a site which extends over more than 200 hectares where mainly cereals, essential oil plants, as well as trees, in an agroforestry system. But the company also positions itself as a supporter of organizations and individuals wanting to develop in the innovative and ecological agriculture sector. Thus, its branch called Madagascar Agricultural Sustainable Impact intervenes in the implementation of new technologies in green agriculture on the Big Island.

We also know that MGA is investing in Agritech to improve its production processes and make a concrete contribution to sustainable agriculture. It also supports innovations initiated by players in the sector themselves, ranging from farmers to startups. The company is now active in the regions of Mahajanga, Toliara, Ambatondrazaka and Brickaville.

“Madagascar Agricultural is above all a human network of partners, suppliers, local representatives and farmer organizations who collaborate together in a relationship of trust,” it was also underlined.

Other initiatives are also evolving in this area such as Drone for development (D4D), a young company which uses drones for various activities linked to agriculture, the environment, hydrology and forestry in Madagascar.

“Field studies using drones make it easier to analyze the land and the environment, by taking photos from a device piloted by drone pilots. Digitization, spatial analysis and recommendations are subsequently made by experts in agriculture and forestry,” explained D4D.

Donors play the game

On the Malakass side too, we are betting on innovation applied to agriculture. This young company’s mission is to contribute to the development of the peasant cassava sector in the Atsimo-Andrefana region of Madagascar, thanks to the establishment of a factory meeting international standards, making it possible to transform cassava into high quality flour, certified organic and fair trade. The product is intended for both the local and international market, in particular large European importers, demanding this high value-added product, gluten-free, and used in both baking and pastry.

We also note that projects supported by institutional donors promote innovative agricultural entrepreneurship. Thus, the Defis program (Development of inclusive agricultural sectors) develops nearly 9,000 ha of rice fields and corn fields in the Amoron’i Mania, Haute-Matsiatra and Ihorombe regions, to increase yields and modernize agricultural techniques. . The program, financed by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to the tune of $136.5 million, cooperates with around ten Farmers’ Organizations (POs) to support producers. For this, one hundred and sixty farmer field schools for rice and eighty field schools for corn have already been set up, accompanied by an allocation of equipment and agricultural inputs (ploughs, seeds, fertilizer, weeders, harrows, etc.). .).

The future yield is estimated at 2 tonnes per hectare for corn and 4.5 tonnes to 6 tonnes per hectare for rice if it was 3 tonnes per hectare previously. According to project managers, the POs are responsible for carrying out actions in order to achieve the objectives. They are the ones responsible for financial management, choice of land and model farmers, application of the itinerary, and technological support for the five thousand farmers concerned.

The program includes a training component on financial management, the study of costs, loans and savings, marketing and the practice of modern agribusiness. The beneficiary farmers, including many young farmers, are called upon to become “agripreneurs” capable of producing their own seeds in sufficient quantities to be entirely independent and to appropriate new technologies likely to boost their activity.

Note, finally, that a project financed by the European Union (EU) called Malagasy Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation System (Makis), has been operational since May 2022. The project aims to give those involved in the development of the country’s agricultural sector the means to promote innovations.

Madagascar Express