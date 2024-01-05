Green One Capital launches fund in partnership with Noronha Sanches

#Green #Capital #launches #fund #partnership #Noronha #Sanches

Premium Investments Portugal invests in different asset classes, such as tourist developments and luxury residential properties with associated services. Expected investment is 50 million.

Green One Capital and investment manager Noronha Sanches have launched a new venture capital fund, called Premium Investments Portugal, which is focused on tourism projects, luxury real estate and other assets, aiming to achieve returns that, depending on the risk profile of each investor, can reach 20%.

“It is aimed at a wide range of investors, from institutional to small investors,” a Green One Capital source told Jornal Económico. This fund management company, previously called Optime Investments, has belonged since 2021 to the Emerald group (shareholder of Media9Par, owner of Jornal Económico).

