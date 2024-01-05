Green One Capital launches fund in partnership with Noronha Sanches

#Green #Capital #launches #fund #partnership #Noronha #Sanches

Premium Investments Portugal invests in different asset classes, such as tourist developments and luxury residential properties with associated services. Expected investment is 50 million.

Green One Capital and investment manager Noronha Sanches have launched a new venture capital fund, called Premium Investments Portugal, which is focused on tourism projects, luxury real estate and other assets, aiming to achieve returns that, depending on the risk profile of each investor, can reach 20%.

“It is aimed at a wide range of investors, from institutional to small investors,” a Green One Capital source told Jornal Económico. This fund management company, previously called Optime Investments, has belonged since 2021 to the Emerald group (shareholder of Media9Par, owner of Jornal Económico).

Content reserved for subscribers. To read the full version, access JE Reader here

Also Read:  Supermarkets open 25 and 26 December 2023 in Bologna

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Playing with cats and swimming in the Nile.. Anya Taylor-Joy documents her visit to Egypt “video and photos”
Playing with cats and swimming in the Nile.. Anya Taylor-Joy documents her visit to Egypt “video and photos”
Posted on
announcing chaos in the eastern US and 60 km/h. wind speed
announcing chaos in the eastern US and 60 km/h. wind speed
Posted on
Green One Capital launches fund in partnership with Noronha Sanches
Green One Capital launches fund in partnership with Noronha Sanches
Posted on
Telex: Why does everything have to beep?
Telex: Why does everything have to beep?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News