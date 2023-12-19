Green, yellow or black? Color of snot says a lot about your health

#Green #yellow #black #Color #snot #lot #health

The cold weather has made me sniffle. Not surprising, because viruses and diseases are lurking. Snot and mucus are there to protect us from this. But the color of your snot is also a good barometer that can tell you a lot about your health. For example, you need to pay attention if your snot is yellow, green or brown in color.

Snot and mucus are always there, whether you have a cold or not. We even produce it in our sleep and it is intended to prevent your nose, mouth, throat or lungs from drying out. It also protects us against viruses. We swallow most of the snot and that does little harm.

You may have noticed that the color of your snot is changing. For example, it used to be clear, but now it is white. It’s a bit distasteful, but it doesn’t hurt to look at your snot sometimes. The color tells you a lot. Clear, white, green, yellow, red or even black? It all has a slightly different meaning.

Yellow or green snot? This is what your body wants to tell you

The ‘normal’ color of snot is no color. It must be clear and above all colorless. If that’s the case, you can breathe a sigh of relief: there doesn’t seem to be an underlying problem. White snot is not rare, especially in the winter months, and it indicates the onset of a cold. With these natural remedies you will feel better again in no time.

With a yellow color you need to pay more attention. That color tells you that your body is fighting an infection. Your immune system fights hard to get rid of them. So it may well be that you are ill or become ill. Get sick, that is the best advice.

This also applies to the color green. This indicates the presence of (dead) bacteria and waste products, as a result of the fight your body is waging against an infection. Sometimes that fight is accompanied by a red color. That is the color of blood and is often the result of damaged nasal tissue. Sometimes, just sometimes, it indicates a more serious problem, especially if snot is still red after a week.

This color should set off alarm bells

Then there is brown snot and black snot. Anyone who has been in a polluted environment for a longer period of time can relate to this. The polluted air settles in the nose and causes a brownish color. Smokers also sometimes have brown snouts. Sometimes the color can also be of old blood.

Anyone who smokes a lot sometimes has snot bubbles that do not turn brown but black. That color should set off alarm bells, because it could indicate a fungal infection or another underlying problem. It can’t hurt to contact your doctor, as the ‘snot meter’ shows.

