Greenland Ice Sheet Melting Faster Than Expected

#Greenland #Ice #Sheet #Melting #Faster #Expected

KOMPAS.com – Climate change has caused the Greenland ice sheet to lose 20 percent more ice than previously thought.

These results are based on research using satellite imagery to track glacier retreat over the last four decades.

Also read: Interesting facts about Greenland, the largest island in the world

In this new study, researchers in the United States collected nearly 240,000 satellite images of glacier tip positions, where the glacier meets the ocean, from 1985 to 2022.

“Nearly every glacier in Greenland has thinned or shrunk over the past few decades,” said Chad Greene, a glaciologist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Researchers then discovered that more than 1000 gigatons (1 gigatonic is equivalent to 1 billion tons) or 20 percent of the ice around the edge of Greenland had been lost over the last four decades.

“The Greenland ice sheet has lost more ice in recent decades than previously estimated,” the researchers said.

This could cause the ice to melt completely, making it easier for the glacier to slip towards the sea.

Sea level rise

Quoting Science Alert, Sunday (28/1/2024) researchers found that Greenland’s glaciers are the most vulnerable to seasonal changes and are also the glaciers most sensitive to the impact of global warming and have experienced the most significant shrinkage since 1985.

This warming can cause the surface of the glacier to melt and drip to the bottom of the ice sheet, making it easier for more ice to be lost.

The melting of the Greenland ice sheet is also estimated to have contributed more than 20 percent to sea level rise since 2002.

Also read: Why is Greenland important for the international world?

Rising sea levels have the potential to cause flooding in coastal and island communities that are home to hundreds of millions of people, and could ultimately submerge entire island nations and seaside cities.

However, researchers are also concerned about other potential impacts, namely disruption of deep ocean currents, which are the main driver of global weather patterns.

An additional flood of freshwater melt could affect the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a vast system that regulates global heat transfer from the tropics to the Northern Hemisphere.

An international consortium of scientists last year warned that changes in the AMOC and melting ice sheets represent two dozen climate tipping points that present an unprecedented threat to humanity.

The findings were published in the journal Nature.

Also read: Greenland in the past had a warm and fertile climate

Get selected news updates and breaking news every day from Kompas.com. Come join the Telegram Group “Kompas.com News Update”, click the link then join. You must install the Telegram application first on your cellphone.

