Greenvolt’s management considers that the price of KKR’s takeover bid is “fair”

Greenvolt published the Board of Directors’ Report on the opportunity and conditions of the public tender offer (OPA) of shares representing its share capital and voting rights launched by GVK Omega SGPS, from KKR. Management considers the price of 8.3 euros per share to be “fair”.

This report is required by law and follows the analysis of the Draft Prospectus and the Preliminary Announcement relating to the public offer for the acquisition of shares representing the share capital and voting rights of Greenvolt announced by Gamma Lux.

Regarding the consideration, it is the understanding of Greenvolt’s Board of Directors that, “taking into account the objectives presented in the business plan of the target company (which foresees a context of strong growth in the renewable energy sector, as well as cash generation ), the value of the Offer is within a price range that captures the valuation of the target company in the medium and long term, based on its current capital structure”.

Therefore, in the aforementioned context, the Board of Directors understands that the price presented by the Offeror is fair considering, in essence, that the consideration represents a premium of 95.3% compared to the subscription price of the shares within the scope of the capital opening and 47.7% compared to the subscription price of shares within the scope of the 2022 capital increase.

In addition, it represents a premium of 11.4% compared to the share price on the day prior to the publication of the Preliminary Announcement and a premium of 32.1% compared to the weighted average share price in the six months prior to the day of publication of the Preliminary Announcement , argues Greenvolt’s board of directors, which also adds that the OPA price “is in line with the results of the fairness opinions prepared by Lazard and Millennium BCP, which consider fair value”.

It is recalled that the North Americans at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) presented a public takeover offer (OPA) at the end of December to acquire Greenvolt for 8.3 euros per share.

KKR’s offer values ​​the renewable energy company at €1.16 billion.

The amount will be paid in cash, “after deducting any (gross) amount that may be attributed to each share subject to the Offer as dividends, advances on profits for the year or reserve distribution”, according to the offeror.

In preparing this Report, the Board of Directors was advised by Lazard, on financial aspects, and by VdA, on legal aspects, and obtained two fairness opinions prepared by Lazard and BCP, respectively, in relation to the conditions of the Offer.

“According to the information presented in the Draft Prospectus, the Offer will be launched by GVK Omega SGPS Unipessoal, a recently constituted company, indirectly 100% owned by funds advised by KKR or its subsidiaries and in a relationship under the terms of article 20. º of the CVM with GV Investor, an entity that subscribed to the Convertible Bonds issued by Greenvolt in February 2023, and is currently the main financier, individually, of Greenvolt and, therefore, a relevant stakeholder of Greenvolt”, reads the report.

It is the understanding of the Board of Directors that the Preliminary Announcement and the Draft Prospectus “recognize the differentiating nature of Greenvolt’s strategy, based on the three strategic axes, whose implementation, according to the information provided, the Offeror [KKR] aims to maintain and reinforce”.

The target company’s management says that the offer does not imply material changes to Greenvolt’s human resources policy, reaffirming the commitment to Greenvolt’s employees that has been followed to date.

“The value per share presented by the Offeror was based on a business plan aligned with the projections of analysts from the financial institutions that cover Greenvolt’s shares, reflecting the unique and differentiating strategic positioning of the Target Company, but also the adjacent challenges, covering, namely, commercial, operational, tax, financial and legal aspects”, says the company led by João Manso Neto.

Greenvolt’s management also says that “without prejudice to the existence of uncertainties, the Board of Directors considers that Greenvolt’s access to additional shareholder capital – the Draft Prospectus states that the implementation of the management team’s plans may require significant capitalization of Target Company and that these capital needs may lead to the availability, by the Offeror, of funds through the subscription of capital increases in cash – in terms that make it possible to accelerate the business plan and greater use of additional investment opportunities, could contribute to a growth significantly higher than that resulting from the current business plan of the target company and lead to a valuation of Greenvolt higher than that reflected in the consideration”.

The company also highlights in the target’s report that “based on projections from financial analysts and official entities, and the goals of each country regarding the decarbonization of the economy, that the renewable energy sector will have a strong growth rate in the coming years”.

“In effect, the strategy defined by Greenvolt to explore and develop residual biomass plants, large-scale photovoltaic and wind energy projects, energy storage systems through batteries and decentralized production projects, which the Offeror, in the Prospectus Project , says support, can be leveraged and exponentiated based on this growth potential”, argues the management of the Portuguese company.

Intention of potential acquisition

The Offeror (KKR) intends to exercise the right of potential acquisition “provided for in article 194 of the CVM, if the legal requirements for this purpose are met”. This means that the company delists.

In this case, the minimum consideration to be paid is equal to the highest of the following values: the consideration or price paid (or obliged to pay) for the acquisition of shares, between the determination of the results of the offer and the registration of the potential acquisition, by the Offeror or related to it.

The management says that keeping the shares (i.e. not selling in a takeover bid) could lead to the value of the shares after the purchase by KKR and even selling them at a higher price in the potential acquisition, but warns that there could be capital increases that dilute the stake .

Greenvolt’s management warns shareholders that “liquidity and demand for shares may decrease, limiting the possibilities for monetizing the investment of each shareholder currently holding shares or, if applicable, the possibility of realizing a capital gain on the sale of these shares. shares equal to or greater than that which would result from the acceptance of the Offer and/or regarding the need to accompany any future capital increases through cash contributions, if you wish to avoid the dilution of your shareholding in the target company, without prejudice to the possibility of selling, in the applicable terms, the respective legal subscription rights”.

The Board of Directors urges each shareholder to make an individual decision based on their objectives as an investor and shareholder of Greenvolt, if necessary, with the legal, tax or financial advice they deem appropriate, considering whether or not to accept the OPA.

Voluntary OPA becomes mandatory

In the Preliminary Announcement, the Offer is qualified as general and voluntary. However, after the acquisition of the shares subject to the share purchase and sale contracts, the voting rights inherent to them were attributed directly to the Offeror, thus making the OPA a general and mandatory public offer.

The management of João Manso Neto says that considering the information contained in the Preliminary Announcement and the Draft Prospectus, the Offeror or parties related to it, through the Share Purchase and Sale Agreements and through the possible conversion of the Convertible Obligations, may secure a stake of up to 66.63% of Greenvolt’s share capital and voting rights (assuming there is no acquisition of shares on the market).

The document also says that Gamma Lux requested the CMVM “to waive the legal presumption provided for in no. 4 of article 20 of the CVM, clarifying that they would not be attributed to Gamma Lux, under the share purchase and sale contracts. , the voting rights inherent to the shares subject to them until the date of their acquisition”.

“The Draft Prospectus qualifies the Offer as general and mandatory, insofar as, at the time of its publication after prior registration of the Offer by the CMVM, the transfer to the Offeror of the shares subject to the share purchase and sale contracts will have already occurred. ”, says the document.

The offeror hired Banco Santander Totta to advise on the preparation, launch and execution of the OPA.