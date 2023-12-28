Gretzenbach: Setback for cell phone antennas from Swisscom and Salt

#Gretzenbach #Setback #cell #phone #antennas #Swisscom #Salt

Gretzenbach SO: Setback for cell phone antennas from Swisscom and Salt

Two mobile phone systems should have been built in Gretzenbach. But now the canton has approved both of the opponents’ objections.

Swisscom and Salt each wanted to build a mobile communications system independently of each other in Gretzenbach SO. (symbol image)

This won’t work, at least at the intended locations: the opponents’ objections were approved by the canton. (symbol image)

Swisscom and Salt each wanted to build a mobile communications system in Gretzenbach.

But now the canton has approved the objections of the opponents.

This means that the antennas cannot be erected at the intended locations.

Swisscom and Salt independently submitted a building application for a mobile communications system (MFA) in Gretzenbach SO. At first things looked good for the two cell phone antennas: the objections received were rejected by the building commission and the building permit was issued by means of an order. The project opponents lodged an objection with the cantonal construction and justice department – and were now right: the canton approved both objections and declared the building permit to be invalid, as the non-party, political association Focus Gretzenbach writes on its website.

Accordingly, the objection against the Swisscom antenna was approved because the construction project had not been published in the official gazette. In addition, the plans were submitted incompletely. In the case of Salt’s mobile phone system, the lack of distance to the edge of the forest was the reason for the declaration of invalidity.

Search for new locations

In response to a request from Focus Gretzenbach, Swisscom wrote that the negative decision was understandable. However, the southern part of the village now has to wait a little longer for optimal mobile phone coverage. We are now looking for a new location. “A new building application will be submitted in due course and discussed with the municipality in advance,” says Swisscom.

Salt reports that the municipality made a mistake with regard to the distance from the forest. An exceptional permit would therefore have been necessary, but this was not granted by the department. “But the place would have been well suited.” Salt is now also trying to find an alternative location and wants to talk to the community.

In both cases, no appeal was filed against the declaration of invalidity.

