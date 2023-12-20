Griezmann is Atletico’s all-time top scorer, but Getafe spoils the party

#Griezmann #Atleticos #alltime #top #scorer #Getafe #spoils #party

Antoine Griezmann has scored his 172nd and 173rd goals for Atletico Madrid against Getafe, moving the Frenchman alongside Luis Aragones at the top of the club’s perennial top scorer standings. For a moment it seemed that Griezmann would also become the match winner, but in the end Getafe scored 2 more times.

In recent weeks, the question was no longer whether Antoine Griezmann would break Luis Aragones’ record, but when.

The Frenchman is having one of the best seasons of his career and he emphasized that even more by making it 1-0 just before the rest.

What was extra impressive was that Atletico had already had ten of them on the field at that moment, after a double yellow card for Savic.

In the 69th minute, Griezmann even made it 3-1 on a penalty, after which the fingers immediately went to heaven, to the deceased Luis Aragones.

It is with that goal that Griezmann joins the Spaniard in Atletico’s all-time top scorer list, with 173 goals.

Two goals that also seemed to earn Griezmann the title of Man of the Match. But Borja Mayoral thought differently. Earlier he had already signed for the 1-1 and in the 93rd minute he equalized again, this time 3-3.

Expensive loss of points for Atletico, which if it does not jump over Barcelona, ​​but remains next to it in 3rd place.

Also Read:  SWIMMING – AFRICA JUNIORS – Ten swimmers fly to Mauritius

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The largest gaming trade fair in the world is finally dead
The largest gaming trade fair in the world is finally dead
Posted on
The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament
The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament
Posted on
Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is Kayserispor – Fenerbahçe match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News
Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is Kayserispor – Fenerbahçe match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News
Posted on
Health: coverage increases in seven 1-year-old childhood vaccines – 12/19/2023 – Equilíbrio e Saúde
Health: coverage increases in seven 1-year-old childhood vaccines – 12/19/2023 – Equilíbrio e Saúde
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News