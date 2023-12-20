Griezmann is Atletico’s all-time top scorer, but Getafe spoils the party

#Griezmann #Atleticos #alltime #top #scorer #Getafe #spoils #party

Antoine Griezmann has scored his 172nd and 173rd goals for Atletico Madrid against Getafe, moving the Frenchman alongside Luis Aragones at the top of the club’s perennial top scorer standings. For a moment it seemed that Griezmann would also become the match winner, but in the end Getafe scored 2 more times.

In recent weeks, the question was no longer whether Antoine Griezmann would break Luis Aragones’ record, but when.

The Frenchman is having one of the best seasons of his career and he emphasized that even more by making it 1-0 just before the rest.

What was extra impressive was that Atletico had already had ten of them on the field at that moment, after a double yellow card for Savic.

In the 69th minute, Griezmann even made it 3-1 on a penalty, after which the fingers immediately went to heaven, to the deceased Luis Aragones.

It is with that goal that Griezmann joins the Spaniard in Atletico’s all-time top scorer list, with 173 goals.

Two goals that also seemed to earn Griezmann the title of Man of the Match. But Borja Mayoral thought differently. Earlier he had already signed for the 1-1 and in the 93rd minute he equalized again, this time 3-3.

Expensive loss of points for Atletico, which if it does not jump over Barcelona, ​​but remains next to it in 3rd place.