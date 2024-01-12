Griffin smashes course record to lead Heritage Classic – PGA of Australia

#Griffin #smashes #record #lead #Heritage #Classic #PGA #Australia

The 40-year-old made sure of the course record too, bettering David Bransdon’s long-standing record of 8-under 64 from the 2013 Heritage Classic by three shots.

Griffin made the turn at a respectable 3-under but was evidently only just warming up.

He proceeded to make an astonishing eight birdies in a row on the back nine, his hot streak only coming to an end when his beautifully executed shot from the greenside bunker on 18 pulled up a foot short of the hole.

Had it gone in, Griffin would have matched the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia record for most consecutive birdies of nine, set by James Nitties at the 2019 Vic Open.

“It’s been a crazy couple of weeks,” Griffin said.

“My wife and I bought a house a couple of weeks ago, we’re getting the old house ready for sale, doing a whole heap of stuff.

“My wife always says I play well when there’s chaos going on around me and today proved that.”

Not only a course record, 11-under is Griffin’s personal best, also by quite a margin.

“I’ve always had this thing where I’ve shot eight (under) a number of times,” he added.

“I’ve never been able to go beyond eight and I did by three today.

“I’ve played here a lot; I played the tournaments when they used to be here.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve had a course record so it’s nice to do it at a great club.”

Many players took advantage of the relatively benign conditions on Thursday, with 16 players at 5-under or better heading into Round 2.

One of those players, West Australian Josh Greer who’s sits solo second behind Griffin, might be the only player ever to feel unlucky after shooting 10-under.

Had Greer finished half an hour earlier, that course record would have been his, if only briefly.

“I had a one-foot putt on the last for 10-under,” Greer shared.

“Jack Buchanan came up to me and goes, ‘You’re going to hole that and you’re still going to be one behind the lead’.”

Similarly to Griffin, time away from golf over the break has been the secret ingredient to Greer’s low scoring upon the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia’s return.

“I took three weeks off; I needed it,” he said.

“I was pretty stressed after those last few events. I wasn’t playing too good.”

Six players sit in a tie for third at 7-under, including recent Australian Senior PGA champion Jason Norris.

The fine weather is set to continue on Friday, with warm weather forecast for day two of the Heritage Classic. The morning players look likely to have the most favourable conditions.

