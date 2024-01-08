Grigor Dimitrov suffered his 9th title after a 7-year wait

#Grigor #Dimitrov #suffered #9th #title #7year #wait

Grigor Dimitrov is the new champion of the tennis tournament in Brisbane. In an extremely equal final of the competition in the “ATP 250” category, the #2 ranked Bulgarian defeated the leader in the scheme and eighth in the world ranking Holger Rune with 7:6 (5), 6:4 and won the title in the Australian city for the second time after 2017

The last triumph of the best Bulgarian tennis player in history was 7 seasons ago. At the end of that year, Grigor celebrated with the ATP Finals trophy in London, after which his career entered a long hiatus in terms of honors won.

In total, this is the 9th title in the business card of the 32-year-old Dimitrov from 18 played finals on the professional tour. On the previous three occasions that it has reached the final match of an ATP circuit tournament (once in 2018 and twice in 2023), our first racket has failed to win a single set.

The Haskovic ended this negative streak with an almost perfectly played tiebreak of the first part against the 20-year-old Dane today. After the 12 games passed without a breakthrough, the Bulgarian led with 3:0 points after two minibreaks. Rune was able to quickly get one back, but Dimitrov held on to the rest of his lead until the end to lead 1-0 after the 71-minute set.

The battle for every point continued in the second part, but in it the Scandinavian already looked more and more tense and hesitant, while our top tennis player kept his patience and composure. This paid off in the 7th game, in which Grigor made the first ever break of the match, then consolidated it for a 5:3 lead.

Dimitrov reached two championship points as early as his opponent’s serve in the 9th game, but the young Dane masterfully fended them off and forced the former world No. 3 to serve for the title. The current No. 14 did it in the most convincing way possible, netting the first of his three straight match points on his serve after 2:19 at Pat Rafter Arena Center Court.

It was the patron who handed the trophy into the hands of the winner. After receiving the award from Pat Rafter, Grigor Dimitrov shared:

“It’s been a long time since I held a cup in my hands. I’m a little emotional right now. Thank you! It’s hard to describe what I feel. First I want to congratulate Holger and his team. He is a fantastic tennis player. I know this is not the result you wanted. But the best is yet to come for you. You played great. My affair with Brisbane began a decade ago. To have that trophy again means everything to me. Thank you all! I’m sorry that my mother and father are not here now because they had to rush to the plane. I’m exhausted now, I’ll need a few days off. But then I move on to the next tournament. Thanks for the support!”

